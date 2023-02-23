Hogwarts Legacy it’s a success overwhelming, now there is also objective evidence that comes through official data: beyond 12 million copies sold worldwide within just two weeks on the market, making it one of the best-selling games ever.

The open-world action RPG based on the Wizarding World was launched on February 10, 2023 and, within just two weeks, has already sold over 12 million copies and generated 850 million dollars in sales. The result is even more impressive when you consider that, for the moment, Hogwarts Legacy has only been distributed on PC, PS5 and Xbox Series X | S, given that the Nintendo Switch, PS4 and Xbox One versions will arrive only later.

Considering the still rather limited base of next-generation consoles, it means that a significant portion of PS5 and Xbox Series X | S users, as well as obviously PC users, have purchased the game. On the other hand, the signs of this success were clearly visible: the title has always been at the top of the sales charts published these days and is one of the most broadcast and viewed in streaming.

It also holds the record as Most watched single player game on Twitch, peaking at 1.28 million concurrent viewers at launch, tune into the game in question. Hogwarts Legacy will then arrive on April 4, 2023 on PS4 and Xbox One and on July 25 on Nintendo Switch.

“We are so excited and proud to see player response to Hogwarts Legacy,” said David Haddad, president of Warner Bros. Games. “Our development team at Avalanche has built a fantastic, high-quality Wizarding World experience that truly fulfills fans’ wishes, while our publishing team has managed to execute a high-impact launch campaign.”

To get to know him better, we refer you to our review of Hogwarts Legacy, while in the past few hours the possibility has also emerged that a TV series is in development at HBO, according to a report.