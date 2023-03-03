Can homeopathy help to save on antibiotics? A study commissioned by the Bavarian state parliament is to find out. But what could a study design that is worth discussing look like? After all, after many, many studies, the clinical evidence for the effectiveness of homeopathic remedies looks as miserable as the scientific plausibility of the effectiveness of nothing. The use of the placebo effect might be an option.

To the study there was a lot of arguments from the start. Rightly so. With such a question, it is better to think carefully beforehand about what a concrete study design can be expected to be than to ponder helplessly afterwards about what the data might mean. Two years ago there was even one for the study Criticism in the journal “Ethics in Medicine”. In other studies, too, questions naturally arise again and again, whether the benefit and effort are in a reasonable relationshipbut that doesn’t make things any better.

After a corona-related break, the study is now coming. A budget of 800,000 euros is available and in one year, on January 31, 2024, it should be ready. Key data is available from ClinicalTrials. Karl Lauterbach calls the study a “slap in the face” for evidence-based medicine:

“A “study” whether homeopathy can replace antibiotics? Grotesque. A slap in the face for evidence-based medicine.”

What he means exactly, whether he considers studies on homeopathy to be grotesque in general, or only those on the effectiveness of homeopathic medicines, or the specific design of this study, is not known. It is also not known whether he knows it or whether he simply wanted to hit the opposition. In any case, the real “slap in the face” for evidence-based medicine is rather the continued existence of the Internal consensus in pharmaceutical lawwith which the homeopaths in the Commission D of the BfArM confirm the effectiveness of homeopathic remedies according to their own rules, as if there were no recognized status of effectiveness research with RCTs as the methodological gold standard. As Minister of Health, Karl Lauterbach could put the internal consensus up for discussion. So far he hasn’t.

But the internal consensus has been discussed often enough. As for the Bavarian study, answers to a few specific questions would be more interesting:

1. What does the concrete study concept look like beyond the brief information in ClinicalTrials (it says: “No study documents available”) and who developed it?

2. Does the study with the registered design exhaust the 800,000 euros provided? If so, based on which calculation?

3. On what assumptions does the sample size of 220 subjects come from?

4. The study – which makes it somewhat more ethically acceptable – is no longer designed as a study for the therapeutic comparison of antibiotics and homeopathic medicines in acute, severe illness, as was originally the case, but as a preventive study with a view to recurrences in milder urinary tract infections. But how does a preventive study fit into homeopathic pathology?

5. According to the register entry, Dr. Katharina Gaertner, a well-known homeopath, “study contact backup”. So she plays a controlling role. It is not critical to involve someone “from the field”, after all, the right homeopathic remedy should be found lege artis for each participating woman from a pool of 140 previously defined remedies. One would like to know what else she is responsible for. Who knows it?

6. High potencies (C200 and C1000) are to be used in the study. From a pharmacological point of view, the study is therefore designed as a comparison of placebo A versus placebo B. But that would be an unethical and nonsensical question in terms of research economics. The study is therefore already based on a presumption that homeopathic remedies can in principle be effective. Once this is accepted, the sample size should provide a small alpha error (rejection of the null hypothesis) with sufficient reliability. From the point of view of Bayesian statistics, it is too weak, and the a priori probability of ineffectiveness is too great. One more weak study, regardless of its result, will not be able to change the well-established evidence base. So what exactly do you expect from the study?

7. What consequences would a result that ascribes a weak benefit to homeopathic medicines for relapse prophylaxis – eg due to the alpha error – have for medical treatment? Should all women with a relevant history then take homeopathic medicines “prophylactically”? Who bears the costs?

8. Does the study include control of rebound effects of increased antibiotic use as a result of delayed treatment of relapse in women who trust homeopathic medicines to be effective?

9. How does the medical education of the subjects look like with regard to statements on the effectiveness of homeopathic medicines?

10. Since March 15, 2023 has already been set as the start of the study, it can be assumed that there will be a positive vote by an ethics committee. Did the Commission address such points? Which study concept did you have and can you see the vote of the ethics committee?

11. Why wasn’t the study set up completely differently and the design based on whether homeopathic treatment, with proper information, can contribute to avoiding typical cases of unnecessary antibiotic use, ie whether the placebo effect can be used sensibly ?

Question 12 is a crucial question: who can or wants to answer these questions? Sooner or later we will know.

Addendum 23.2.2023: Another question that needs to be clarified when planning any study: If there are proven comparative therapies, why is it still only tested against placebo? See comment #36 by Ludger.