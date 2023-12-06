12 Self-Care Christmas Gifts for a Stress-Free Holiday Season

Daily self-care is not a trend, but a necessity when you live with a busy schedule and many obligations. Work, family, home, and personal dilemmas can cause a lot of stress, especially if you feel like ‘everything is falling on you’ at once, as we Puerto Ricans often express. Many times, a momentary escape from the reality of the day is the answer, whether through the use of personal items such as soaps, candles and creams, or devices that help relieve muscle pain.

For Christmas, give the gift of less stress and more self-compassion with this list of self-care products for a loved one who needs more moments of relaxation in their daily lives.

1. “Dream Big” Candid Society Set – The renowned Puerto Rican brand, which promotes mental well-being, offers a set of products to encourage dreaming big and reducing stress. The set includes a large notebook, a lanyard, a pin, a bookmark, a totebag, and a premium sticker. Priced at $55.00.

2. Therabox “Tropics” Box – A box filled with hair, skin, and foot treatment products, serums, and facials, among other personal care items. Valued at over $145, this box is priced at $49.99.

3. Blissy Silk Pillowcase – This silk pillowcase offers benefits for hair and skin. Priced at $58.89, it provides a cooling effect in hot weather and helps hair stay free of “frizz.”

4. Aromatic Incenses from The Healing Traveler (THT) – Choose from a variety of aromatic incenses for the home from a local brand. Prices range from $8.00 to $30.00.

5. You Are Enough, Co. Inspirational Clothing – The You Are Enough brand offers a variety of clothing with positive messages related to mental health. A hoodie with the message “You Are Enough” is available for $44.00.

6. Remington Face and Body Shaver Kit – A grooming set priced at $30.09 that offers nine attachments to customize facial and body hair trimming or shaving. The device has a long battery life of up to 70 minutes.

7. Menjunje Stress-Relief Concoction – A local brand’s product that combines several ingredients to relieve anxiety symptoms and promote relaxation.

8. Dr. Squatch Aromatic Soaps for Men – This package includes 11 handmade soaps with original fragrances for $69.95.

9. “Burn After Writing” Diary by Penguin Random House – This notebook is designed to promote self-reflection and is priced at $14.00.

10. Sonic Pressure Massage Gun – This massage gun with high-intensity vibration modules and eight attachments is priced at $59.99, making it a great gift for athletes or those suffering from chronic muscle pain.

11. Nekteck Shiatzu-Style Neck Massager – With the capability to improve muscle tension and customizable settings, this massager is priced at $49.99.

12. Spa Kit – This kit promises total relaxation and includes a scented matchstick candle, lip balm, handmade soap, scented body oil, body cream, and bath salts for $53.10.

Give the gift of self-care and relaxation this holiday season to help your loved ones manage stress and prioritize their well-being.

