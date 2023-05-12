12 Signs of Cancer Men Like to Ignore

Crystal-clear ejaculate, going to the toilet more often: 12 signs of cancer that men like to ignore
Men don’t go to the doctor, and when they do, it’s often too late. There are warning signs of cancer, but they suppress them. Most symptoms occur without pain, for example in the ejaculate. That’s why men don’t take it seriously. The main symptoms that men should pay special attention to.
The stream of urine is not quite as strong as it used to be? The trousers are much looser – without a diet? Changes like these are not a reason for most men to go to the doctor. The symptoms are anything but alarming. Nonetheless, it could be a sign of cancer.
A study by a research group at the German Cancer Research Center (DKFZ) has just shown that this is an underestimated risk factor for colorectal cancer. Hermann Brenner, epidemiologist and prevention expert at the DKFZ, says: “Unintentional weight loss could also be an early indication of other types of cancer or other diseases and should be carefully investigated.”
Men should pay attention to these seemingly harmless symptoms and have them looked at by a doctor:
- testicles: The testicles feel different. They can be heavier and pinch. This could be a first sign of testicular cancer. It’s not always a knot. Take any change in the testicles seriously. Cancer in this area grows fairly quickly and should therefore be treated as soon as possible. A blood test and ultrasound will show whether cancer is present.
- changes im ejaculate: The semen suddenly becomes crystal clear or brownish. Blood in the semen, or the semen is suddenly crystal clear or brownish – this can indicate problems in the prostate or epididymis, in the worst case cancer. Palpation, blood work, and ultrasound help make the diagnosis.
- Urine: Peeing more often and then the stream is no longer as thick and strong as before – these signs are also typical of a disease of the prostate, but also of the bladder. However, smokers in particular should remember that bladder cancer could be behind it. In addition to lung cancer, this form of cancer is particularly common among smokers. Blood test, ultrasound and cystoscopy bring clarity.
- bowel movement: First diarrhea, then constipation, mucus build-up or some blood – any one of these symptoms can occur with colon cancer. The colonoscopy is the most important diagnostic tool.
- armpits and strip: A feeling of pressure in the armpits or groin, but also in the neck, can be caused by altered lymph nodes. When palpated, the small, bean-shaped lumps feel hard and painful. This swelling of the lymph nodes is often caused by infections and then subsides again, but it can also indicate cancer.
- Breast: One percent of all breast cancer cases affect men. If there is a lump in the breast or if the breast is contracting in one place, men should also have a medical check-up to determine whether they are ill. Ultrasound and X-rays provide information immediately.
- Lose weight: Anyone who is losing weight without cutting calories, exercising, or experiencing stress should talk to their doctor about it. Many types of cancer, such as pancreatic cancer, rob the body of a lot of energy and this is reflected in weight loss.
- Can: Spots on the lips or in the mouth, such as on the tongue, should be clarified by the doctor. Smokers in particular are at risk for cancer in these areas. A look at the skin change from the dentist is usually enough to decide whether it is a case of harmless aphthae and herpes or a malignant tumor.
- High: Any skin change can mean cancer. Moles that change, small wounds that won’t heal, scaly patches of skin – skin cancer doesn’t always have to appear as a relatively large black spot. He is also less conspicuous. Skin screening quickly provides clarity.
- Cough: If a cough lasts longer than four weeks or shortness of breath occurs, this can indicate lung cancer, especially in smokers. An X-ray examination will clarify this.
- hoarseness: If you have to constantly clear your throat, your voice is hoarse, or your voice has changed, you could have a problem with your larynx. Smokers are also particularly at risk here.
- heartburn: Too much coffee, alcohol or stress is not always to blame for acid regurgitation and heartburn. If these symptoms only go away with over-the-counter heartburn medication and come back after you stop taking the medication, you should see a doctor. The gastroscopy shows what is going on in the stomach, whether it is just gastritis or gastric cancer.
