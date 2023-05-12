12 Signs of Cancer Men Like to Ignore

Please mark the relevant words in the text. Report the error to the editors with just two clicks.

Men don’t go to the doctor, and when they do, it’s often too late. There are warning signs of cancer, but they suppress them. Most symptoms occur without pain, for example in the ejaculate. That’s why men don’t take it seriously. The main symptoms that men should pay special attention to.

The stream of urine is not quite as strong as it used to be? The trousers are much looser – without a diet? Changes like these are not a reason for most men to go to the doctor. The symptoms are anything but alarming. Nonetheless, it could be a sign of cancer.

A study by a research group at the German Cancer Research Center (DKFZ) has just shown that this is an underestimated risk factor for colorectal cancer. Hermann Brenner, epidemiologist and prevention expert at the DKFZ, says: “Unintentional weight loss could also be an early indication of other types of cancer or other diseases and should be carefully investigated.”

Men should pay attention to these seemingly harmless symptoms and have them looked at by a doctor: