12 tips to reduce your risk of Alzheimer’s by 40 percent

Many people are afraid of developing Alzheimer’s. The most common form of dementia is still incurable. The risk of disease increases with age. The good news is that we can actively do something to reduce our risk of Alzheimer’s. According to current research, up to 40 percent of Alzheimer’s diseases can be avoided through an active and healthy lifestyle and preventive health care.

Lower the risk of Alzheimer’s – with these 12 tips

We’ve put together 12 risk factors that everyone can look out for to help prevent Alzheimer’s. These tips are taken from the brochure “Preventing Alzheimer’s – Healthy living, healthy aging”, in which all points are explained in detail.

1st movement: What’s good for your heart is good for your brain. This includes getting enough exercise – at least 2.5 hours a week is ideal.

2. Mental fitness: Learn new things – even in old age. That keeps your brain busy. Whether it’s a musical instrument, a language or how to use a computer, try something new.

3. Healthy Eating: Follow the classic Mediterranean diet. Eat lots of fruits and vegetables, olive oil and nuts. Choose fish instead of red meat.

4. Social contacts: Activities as a couple or in a group are more fun and your brain cells are challenged. Make an appointment to do sports, make music, play cards or cook together.

5. Reduce excess weight: Be careful not to weigh too many pounds. A healthy diet and regular exercise will help you with this.

6. Getting Adequate Sleep: Get good, adequate sleep to allow the brain to break down toxins and recover.

7. No smoking: Smoking also damages your brain. Quit smoking, it’s never too late.

8. Avoid Head Injuries: Take care of your head in everyday life and during sports and wear a helmet when riding a bike, for example.

9. Check high blood pressure: Have your blood pressure checked regularly. High blood pressure should definitely be treated.

10. Check Diabetes: Keep an eye on your blood sugar level. If it is permanently too high, you should take action in consultation with your doctor.

11. Treat Depression: Take good care of yourself. If you feel listless or depressed for a long time, it makes sense to see your doctor to find out the cause. Depression should not go untreated.

12. Watch out for hearing loss: If you notice that your hearing is deteriorating, take it seriously. With a hearing aid, you can correct a declining hearing ability very well.