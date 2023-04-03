While investigations continue to track down the boss of the Gargano mafia, Marco Raduanowho was serving 19 years under high security in the Badu ‘e Carros prison in Nuoro, and who escaped from here on 25 February by lowering himself with knotted sheets from a height of at least five metres, there is a carried out in the investigation of internal security breaches at the Nuoro prison. This morning, in fact, they were arrested Salvatore Deledda, 38, assistant chief of the prison policeresiding in Siniscola, e Carmela Mele, 45 years old from Naples, sister of a prisoner in the high security wing of Badu e Carros prisonaccuse yourself of corruption and the illegal introduction of mobile phones into the prison facility.

Arrests not directly related to the escape of the Gargano mafia boss, Marco Raduano, last February 25th. This was specified in a press conference by the prosecutor of Nuoro, Patrizia Castaldini, the commissioner Alfonso Polverino, the head of the Mobile Fabio di Lella and the head of the prison police of the Nuoro prison, Amerigo Fusco, after the indiscretions this morning on the two arrests. The investigations into this affair, in fact, precede Raduano’s sensational escape and date back to the end of the summer. They concern a passage of money to introduce mobile phones into Badu ‘e Carros. The investigators traced the transactions ascertaining that the price paid was 1200 euros, in one case, and 250 euros, in another.

I telephone, sent from Naples by the sister of a member of the Mele camorra clan from the Pianura district, they were mostly intended for high-security prisoners. The arrested prison police officer is in prison in Bancali, in Sassari, in a dedicated section. The woman, Carmela Mele, 45, was arrested and taken to prison in Naples.