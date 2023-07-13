123 Doctors Seek Disciplinary Proceedings Against Infectious Diseases Expert Matteo Bassetti

Title: Doctors File Complaint Against Infectious Disease Expert Matteo Bassetti for Professional Misconduct

Genoa, Italy – A group of 123 doctors has submitted a formal complaint against Matteo Bassetti, the president of the Order of Genoa, accusing him of professional misconduct. The doctors claim that Bassetti has violated several fundamental principles of the Code of Conduct for medical professionals.

The letter, addressed to Alessandro Bonsignore, the president of the Order of Genoa, calls for disciplinary proceedings against Bassetti. It outlines a series of violations, centering on two key aspects of the Code of Conduct. Firstly, the doctors allege that Bassetti failed to exercise independence of judgment and responsibility for behavior, hindering the freedom and independence of the medical profession. Secondly, they accuse him of discrimination and disregarding the principle of treating each patient with thoroughness and commitment, regardless of any form of inequality.

Among the specific allegations against Bassetti, the 123 doctors claim that he attacked colleagues who attempted to inform patients about the pros and cons of inoculation, labeling them as “bad teachers.” They also accuse him of insulting colleagues who treated patients using traditional medicines, such as anti-inflammatories, hydroxychloroquine, cortisone, and heparin. According to the complainants, Bassetti disregarded the scientific and conscientious actions of these doctors and instead promoted the use of ministerial guidelines, violating the ethical principle of not being influenced by bureaucracy or conflicts of interest.

Furthermore, Bassetti is accused of endorsing the safety and efficacy of experimental drugs, including BionTech-Pfizer and Moderna vaccines. The doctors claim that he denigrated renowned medical professionals, including Luc Montagnier, and used his professional image for non-health-related advertising, thereby compromising the dignified reputation expected of a doctor.

In response to the complaint, Professor Bassetti expressed his gratitude to the 123 doctors for reporting him to the Order of Doctors of Genoa. Taking to Twitter, he announced his intention to counter-complain against each signatory, reporting them to their respective medical associations. Bassetti expressed shock at the “scientific, cultural, and deontological baseness” displayed by the complainants and voiced his commitment to evidence-based medicine and the fight against COVID-19.

“With their accusations against me and their support for unapproved drugs and protocols, they have inadvertently given me the evidence required to report them individually. Speaking at rallies or bars is one thing but putting it in writing is entirely different. It is a colossal own goal,” Bassetti wrote on social media.

The Order of Genoa has yet to comment on the complaint or any subsequent actions it may take.

