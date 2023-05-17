127th German Doctors’ Day opened / Reinhardt: Only the medical profession can make the …

German Medical Association

Clear words at the 127th German Doctors’ Day in Essen: President of the German Medical Association Dr. Klaus Reinhardt sharply criticized the insufficient involvement of important organizations from the healthcare sector in federal legislative processes.

In his speech at the opening of the Doctors’ Day, Reinhardt described it as a serious political mistake on the part of the Federal Minister of Health that he discredited the voluntary commitment of doctors in their self-governing bodies as “lobbying”. Instead, he should better use this valuable empirical knowledge for his political work. “Selective political participation yes, but on the whole the involvement of those who are responsible for health care is seen as unnecessary or even disruptive,” said Reinhardt to the applause of around 900 guests at the opening event, including 250 members of the Medical Association.

In particular, Reinhardt criticized the setting of deadlines for written statements in legislative processes that were far too short. Sometimes the Federal Ministry of Health only allows a few hours to analyze and comment on draft laws. “These are extensive and complex laws and regulations that would take at least days, if not weeks, to examine and evaluate,” said the President of the German Medical Association. The members of the German Bundestag would also have to suffer from this, as they too would often only be informed by the government “five to twelve”. “I consider such a pro forma involvement of parliament and organized civil society to be a danger to democracy from the point of view of acceptance of political decisions,” said Reinhardt. Many healthcare organizations shared this opinion.

Specifically, Reinhardt called for involvement in the conceptual preparation of legislative initiatives. Reinhardt: “Only we can do the practical check, without which any reform will lead to distortions in care or come to nothing.”

More involvement of those who have practical experience in patient care is also and especially necessary in the planned hospital reform. Reinhardt supports the goals of the reform planned by the federal government: “We have also been demanding for a long time that the federal government reorganizes hospital planning and, in particular, hospital reimbursement: the current case flat rates lead to false economic incentives and extreme work intensification on the wards. It can’t stay like this !”

However, it is necessary to give the countries sufficient leeway to tailor the reform to their regional needs. In addition, close integration with the outpatient contract medical sector must be considered in the reform. “The last thing we need is cut-throat competition between the sectors,” says Reinhardt.

In principle, the contract medical sector does not seem to have any priority with the federal government. “And when politicians then take a look at the outpatient sector, it’s to cut and cut.” This is an affront to the colleagues who have really done outstanding things in the Corona pandemic.

In another focus of his speech, Reinhardt called for health aspects to be given greater consideration in all policy areas in addition to the health department. In addition to classic health policy, measures to promote health must also be initiated in other departments. Climate change with its consequences for human health, demographic development and changing social structures required a clear rethink.

Reinhardt also emphasized that the medical profession not only takes responsibility for the health of the individual, but for society as a whole. She is demonstrating this, among other things, with her great commitment to dealing with the humanitarian consequences of the war in Ukraine.

A delegation of Ukrainian MPs and representatives of the Ukrainian healthcare system will be guests at the 127th German Doctors’ Conference to find out more about the system of medical self-government in Germany.

Reinhardt assured the Ukrainian guests of the solidarity of the medical profession in Germany with the Ukrainian people.

#daet2023

Original content from: German Medical Association, transmitted by news aktuell