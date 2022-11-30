from University editorial staff

The new tests will take place online and will be repeatable several times in order to use the best score. They will also be open to high school graduates and fourth year students. From 2024 the two sessions will be brought forward to February and April

From 13 to 22 April and from 15 to 25 July 2023. These are the two sessions in which the new entrance tests to Medicine can be carried out. Anxiously awaited by tens of thousands of aspiring white coats, the dates of the reformed test have finally come out, which for the first time will be held in two separate sessions and on different dates depending on the universities. We therefore start in April with the first round of exams; in July there will be a second round, for all those who didn’t do well in the spring tests and want to try their luck again, for those who finished like this and want to try to improve their score, and for those who weren’t in April still ready and didn’t even try.

As announced by the former minister Maria Cristina Messa almost a year ago, starting next year the Medicine test will completely change its skin. Goodbye to the single competition in September, there will be two sessions a year, the dates will be different depending on the university. High school graduates and fourth year students will also be able to participate in the new tests, which will therefore not be the same for everyone but with “equivalent” questions. The test will be more streamlined – 50 questions instead of 60, in 90 minutes instead of 100 – and repeatable several times (one for each session), on the model of the Tolc (acronym for Test OnLine Cisia) type admission tests that many universities already adopt for access to degree courses with a maximum enrollment limit. In this way, those who are rejected for the first time will avoid having to wait a year before retaking the test – often by enrolling in a faculty “similar” to Medicine, only to then be rejected again and find themselves forced to continue on a path that , at least from the outset, it was only a stopgap. But on the other hand – at least so the students object – with the advance of April and July there is the risk of overlapping the preparation of the test with that of the Maturity exam. See also Modern, booster increases antibodies against Omicron 37 times

While until now the test had to be taken at the candidate’s first choice location – with related travel costs – from now on it can be done at the location closest to home, even if different from that of future enrollment. Based on today’s ministerial decree, number 1925, once the tests have been taken candidates will be able to choose the best score among those achieved in the two sessions for enrollment purposes so as to then be able to indicate, in order of preference, the locations for which they intend to compete. Candidates will be able to enter the application with their options from 31 July to 24 August 2023 at 3.00 pm through the CINECA portal.



The publication of the national ranking will take place on 5 September 2023earlier than in previous years in order to allow the correct start of the new academic year for 2023-2024. Starting from the 2024-2025 academic year, the scrolling of the ranking can take place even earlier given that the TOLC tests will be held in February and April.

In order to participate in the tests, candidates must register through the CISIA website (another acronym for Consorzio Interuniversitario Sistemi Integrati per l’Accesso). Registering for the TOLC test will allow the candidate to also access the exercises, the MOOCs (Massive Open Online Courses), i.e. the (free) distance preparation courses for each subject contained in the TOLC test and to compare their result with those in aggregate form obtained by the other participants in the same periodso you can evaluate your own positioning. See also "Stardew Valley" board game version is restocked, and orders can be placed starting tomorrow-Stardew Valley-Gamereactor

The tests will last 90 minutes during which the candidates will have to answer a 50 questions divided into 4 main sections: reading comprehension and knowledge acquired in studies, biology, chemistry and physics, mathematics and reasoning. The tests will take place on the computer at the workstations set up by the individual universities. From now on it will be forbidden to bring into the classroom not only smartphones, tablets, books or handwritten notes, but also pens, pencils, stationery, blank sheets of paper and any other instrument suitable for writing, otherwise the test will be cancelled.