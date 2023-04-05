How is it possible to change the physical form? In just 13 minutes a day and thanks to this trick, the game will be done! Here are all the details.

Changing your lifestyle isn’t as simple as you’d like to believe. However sometimes they are really enough a few minutes a day to change everything. Among the various commitments of the day it is also finding time to train, giving priority to other things. Going forward you’re going to give up exercise, but that’s a big mistake.

In fact it only takes 13 minutes per day of moderate to vigorous intensity aerobic activity to reap the best benefits, from reducing the risk of cancer to cardiovascular disease, also taking into account that physical fitness will benefit. A few minutes will be enough to change it.

The exercises to do to change your physical shape: just a few minutes are enough

13 minutes are the right time for a coffee break but also for some aerobic activities: dancing, walking, running, cycling. The level of intensity is given by the heart rate and breathing during the movement: if you are able to speak, the activity is moderate, if you are not able, it will be intense.

A study carried out by a group of scientists from the University of Cambridge in the United Kingdom came to the conclusion that only 90 minutes a week are enough to have desired results. With just 13 minutes a day, scholars have found that:

Risk of premature death was reduced by 23% Reduction of the probability of developing cardiovascular disease by 17% Risk of developing cancer reduced by 7%

Not just a little intense or moderate aerobic exercise it can bring benefits to the body by reducing the onset of certain diseases, but it can also change one’s physical shape. Being sedentary is the worst danger for the body, even a little bit is good for the body and can activate the metabolism by speeding up various functions. Basically, just put it off, and since a few minutes a day are enough, you no longer have any excuses to do some minimal physical activity.