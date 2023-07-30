13 mistakes to avoid to preserve your contact lenses

There are several mistakes to avoid in order to preserve contact lenses over time, here are the suggestions to follow and what not to do.

There are so many people who wear them contact lenses instead of glasses. In America for example, about 45 million make use of these tools every day. Indeed, for some contact lenses are essential, especially in situations of leisure and sporting activities.

However, to preserve contact lenses, there are some mistakes to avoid. These are actions that maybe someone can do instinctively but which in the long run can ruin these precious tools. Here’s everything you need to know about it.

Mistakes to avoid when wearing contact lenses: here are the 13 most common

Preserving contact lenses is also important for another reason. Compared to glasses, which are usually bought or changed every year, contact lenses must be buy with some consistency. So, if you don’t keep your contact lenses in the best possible condition, you can spend more than you should, an excessive and unexpected expense.

So what are the mistakes to avoid when using contact lenses commonly? Here they are 13 actions to avoid.

Although for some it may be natural, rubbing your eyes while wearing contact lenses could damage the cornea and the lens itself.Sleeping with contact lenses does not bring any benefits, indeed it could greatly increase the possibility of contracting an eye infection. Every time you use contact lenses the disinfectant solution should be new and not old, so as to ensure a complete elimination of germs and bacteria from the lenses.Tap water, saliva or other liquids do not clean and disinfect the contact lens. To carry out this operation, you just have to use the right solution and make sure that it is always new.Smudge the lenses with sunscreen: this could happen in the summer period. Warning, a similar mistake could damage your contact lenses but also cause severe discomfort and pain.Showering with contact lenses could increase the dehydration of the corneas and consequently their infection.Swimming with contact lenses: Many do but the water may be contaminated with germs that may stick to the lens. Therefore, this too could increase the chances of contracting an infection. What to avoid doing with contact lenses: advice (tantasalute.it)It is advisable to replace the lenses with a certain frequency, otherwise they could irritate the eyes and damage them.Touch your eyes with dirty hands: This could increase the chance of inflammation and infection. That’s why you should always wash your hands before touching your eyes or even removing your contact lenses.Wearing contact lenses despite itchy eyes: it is advisable to first identify the cause of the itching with the consultation of a specialist, perhaps it could be a simple allergy, and then continue to wear contact lenses. In this case, problems of various kinds are avoided. From time to time you need to clean the contact lens case, so as to avoid dirt and damage to the latter.Stain contact lenses with makeup: Be careful not to. In particular, women and girls must remember to keep their contact lenses spotless and not to stain them with make-up.Transfer the solution to another container: it is advisable to avoid carrying out this operation, so as not to compromise the effectiveness of the solution.