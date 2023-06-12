14 June 2023, Rome. Expressions RARE, the social experiment as awareness

The case of Myasthenia Gravis, a rare disease that is too often invisible

It can strike anyone suddenly: unexplained tiredness, double vision, trouble swallowing, voice changes. Let’s talk about Myasthenia gravis, an autoimmune pathology that can arise at any age, but mainly affects adults, women and men. The symptoms of this rare but probably underdiagnosed disease are often invisible to the eyes of most, because today in our society “we are all tired”.

However, myasthenia is one serious and extremely disabling disease, if not properly treated: it can prevent those affected from living a full and active life. There are those who have lost their jobs, those who are unable to take care of their children or study. Who has lost friendships, who an important relationship. Those who live every day carrying this weight, so difficult to explain to those close to us, want to tell how to live with myasthenia.

To speak to the general public about such a complex pathology OMaR – Rare Disease Observatory He has made with the patronage of patient associations which in Italy represent people with myasthenia gravis and with the non-conditioning contribution of Alexion, the communication campaign “Myasthenia Gravis: words to tell each other” which starts from the realization of a social experiment.

The video “Rare expressions: how many do you know?”, created in partnership with Fanpage, will be officially presented, together with the stories of the protagonists of the campaign, during an exclusive event to be held on June 14, 2023 at Merulana Palace in Rome.

PLAN

Moderator Ilaria Vacca, OMaR editor-in-chief – Rare Disease Observatory

17.30 – Introduction by the moderator

17.35 – Rare diseases, because it is important to use new communication tools to raise awareness

OMaR – Rare Disease Observatory and Fanpage

17.50 – Screening of the social experiment “Rare expressions: how many do you know?”

18.00 – Words to break down invisibility, the social experiment seen through the eyes of a person with MG

Clare Castelliniprotagonist of the video

18.15 – Overcoming invisibility, a team game

They discuss:

Hon. Elena Boschi, Commission VII “Culture, science and education”, Chamber of Deputies

Hon. Valentina Grippo*, Vice-President of Commission VII “Culture, science and education”, Chamber of Deputies

Senator Antonio Guidi*, Commission X “Social affairs, health, public and private work, social security”, Senate of the Republic

Maurizio InghilleriDepartment of Human Neurosciences, University of Rome “Sapienza”, President CdL Neurophysiopathology Techniques and UOSD Neurodegenerative Diseases – Center for Rare Neuromuscular Diseases, Umberto I University Hospital of Rome

Barbara MaccanicoAM – Myasthenia ODV Association

Mariangela Pino, Roberta SalvatiAIM – Italian Association of Myasthenia and Immunodegenerative Diseases – Friends of the Besta ODV

Maria Rossana CacciatoreAMG – Myasthenia Gravis Association Aps

*Welcome to participate

The “Myasthenia Gravis: words to tell each other” campaign has obtained the patronage of AIM – Italian Association of Myasthenia and Immunodegenerative Diseases – Amici del Besta ODV; AMG – Myasthenia Gravis Association APS; AM – Myasthenia ODV Association; MIA – Italian Myasthenia Association Onlus.