14 wounded Italian soldiers. “Struck by Molotov cocktails”

Tensions had lasted for days, from May 23, when the vote in northern Kosovo was boycotted by the Serb population – which is a minority in the country, but a majority…

The tensions had lasted for days, from May 23, when the vote in northern Kosovo had been boycotted by the Serb population – which is a minority in the country, but a majority in some cities – and therefore the consultations had resulted in the election of mayors of ethnic Albanian. However, Serbian demonstrators prevent them from entering the town halls to take possession of the offices. Yesterday the protest was repeated, with greater violence especially in the town of Zvecan, 45 kilometers north of the capital, Pristina. And two vehicles of the Kosovar police special forces have in fact remained trapped. An explosive situation, which forced the soldiers of the NATO interposition force, KFOR, to deploy in the four centers most at risk, and the division general Angelo Michele Ristuccia, commander of the entire contingent, to give the order to disperse the crowd and free the surrounded policemen.

Kosovo, the clashes

There was no response to the megaphone calls to get off the streets. And the most rioters responded to the tear gas and sound bombs with a massive throwing of stones and Molotov cocktails, triggering clashes that led to the death toll of 34 injured KFOR soldiers in the evening, 14 of whom were Italians, the others Hungarians. And a crisis that threatens to escalate between Serbian troops massed on the borders and the Kosovar authorities determined to restore legality and defend the vote, even if it is boycotted by the Serbs. Fractures and burns have suffered the Italians, alpine troops of the 9th Eagle Regiment. To whom the Prime Minister, Giorgia Meloni, also expresses on behalf of the government “the most sincere feelings of closeness and also the firmest condemnation of the attack against the KFOR mission, which also involved soldiers from other nations”. What is happening “is absolutely unacceptable and irresponsible,” he says. “We will not tolerate further attacks on KFOR. It is essential to avoid further unilateral action by the Kosovo authorities and for all parties to step back immediately.” Only in this way will they be able to “help to ease tensions”.

Diplomacy

An invitation reiterated by the Foreign Minister, Antonio Tajani, to the Kosovar premier, Albin Kurti, but also in a phone call to the Serbian president, Alexandr Vucic. Kurti met with the ambassadors of the United States, France, Italy, Germany and Great Britain, who urged him to “de-escalate, reduce tensions” by suggesting that newly elected mayors carry out their functions from buildings that are not the town halls of municipalities with a Serbian majority. A press release from KFOR explains precisely the dynamics of the accidents. «In countering the most active fringes of the crowd, several soldiers of the Italian and Hungarian contingent were subjected to unprovoked attacks and suffered trauma injuries due to the explosion of incendiary devices. Promptly treated, they are currently under observation. Over megaphones the protesters had been told what to do. “You are causing riots. You are putting yourself and your community at risk. Leave the area and go home, or KFOR will be forced to intervene.” A journalists’ car was also damaged. Serbian nationalist symbols on police vehicles. The NATO military wanted to protect the municipalities of Zvecan, Leposavic, Zuvin Potok and Mitrovica. It’s part of their mandate. Criticisms came to KFOR from the Serbian prime minister, Ana Brnabic, who did not mince words and accused the interposition forces of “not protecting the people, they are protecting the usurpers”. Even the defense minister of Belgrade denounced the KFOR saying that “apparently it protects the police from unarmed people”. The mayors would be “illegal and illegitimate sheriffs”.

The injured

The Serbian news agency Tanjug speaks of dozens of demonstrators injured. «The illegal Serbian structures – replies the president of Kosovo, Vjosa Osmani – transformed into criminal gangs have attacked the police, the KFOR soldiers and journalists. These unacceptable acts of violence should be condemned by all. Those who obey Vucic’s order to destabilize northern Kosovo should be brought to trial.” The American ambassador, Jeff Hovenier, underlines that the violence started from the demonstrators. NATO condemns the attack on the interposed soldiers and adds that he will hold fast to his mandate “by continuing to act impartially”. Solidarity with the Italian military from all political forces and in particular from the Minister of Defense, Guido Crosetto, and the Chief of Defense Staff, Admiral Giuseppe Cavo Dragone.

Read the full article

on The Messenger