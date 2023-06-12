14-year-old African American killed by police in Colorado – Last Hour

news-txt”>

(ANSA) – WASHINGTON, JUNE 11 – New episode of police violence against an African-American boy. Jor’Dell Richardson was shot in the abdomen by an officer outside a store in Aurora, Colorado, where officers said he stole e-cigarettes with friends on June 1. The publication of the videos taken by the policemen’s bodycams, according to the American media, revealed that the boy tried to flee but was blocked by one of the officers. Shortly after, another policeman arrived and threatened to shoot him and then pulled the trigger. The pleas of the 14-year-old were useless.



The officer who pinned the boy to the ground is called James Snapp. It was to him that Jor’Dell asked, terrified: “Stop, please. You’ve got me.” The other one, the one who killed him, Roch Gruszeczka. In the video he is heard saying the latter. “Let the fucking gun go” and again: “I’ll shoot you.” In reality, the 14-year-old did not have a real weapon but a pellet air pistol in the shape of a 9mm.



Aurora Police Department Chief Art Acevedo said at a press conference that an investigation has been opened. “Regardless of the outcome, it’s a tragedy because a young man lost his life,” he said. (HANDLE).

