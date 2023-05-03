14-year-old opens fire in classroom, at least nine dead

03 maggio 202311:47

Seventh-grade student Kosta K. took the weapon from his father and opened fire as he entered the classroom. The massacre had been planned for at least a month









Nine dead and at least seven injured: this is the first balance of the shooting that occurred on Wednesday morning at scuola primaria Vladislav Ribnikarin the center of Belgrade. It was to open fire a seventh-grade student, 14-year-old Kosta K.which with a 9 caliber pistol taken from his father he showed up in class, opening fire on the teacher, who was injured, and some of the classmates present. A keeper of the school was killed trying to stop the attacker. At least five children injured. The boy was arrested. In the following hours, the father was also in handcuffs.

The massacre of students The motive for the massacre is not known. According to the Serbian news agency

Tanjug, which cites Interior Ministry sources, eight pupils and a school guardian were killed in the shooting at a primary school in Belgrade. Six other boys and a teacher were injured.

The 14-year-old who opened fire in the classroom was later stopped and arrested by the police, who intervened after receiving a report around 8.40. Law enforcement officials later released a statement in which they indicated they did not yet know the motive.

Attack planned for a month According to the police, Kosta K. had been planning his act for at least a month. The boy was in possession of a map of the school and a list of schoolmates to kill. It was the multiple murderer himself who called the police, informing them that he had shot many people, but he did not clarify the reason for the massacre. The 14-year-old also had four Molotov cocktails.

The 14-year-old’s father was also arrested Serbian police also arrested the 14-year-old’s father. This was reported by the Russian press agency

Ria Novosti. The man legally held the gun used in the shooting but Interior Minister Bratislav Gasic said that legal measures will also be taken against him. “The father of the perpetrator of this serious, terrible, crime has been arrested. Both of the guns that were found, one inside a backpack and the other used to commit the crime, are legally owned by the father. L The man has several weapons and claimed that they were locked inside a safe with a code but it is clear that the young man knew him,” Gasic explained at the press conference.

The testimonials Interviewed by local media, the father of one of the students present at the time of the shooting revealed that the young man had recently joined the class. Despite the rather strict laws that strongly limit the circulation of firearms throughout Serbia, due to the war and the unrest that took place during the 1990s, many illegal weapons arrived in the country and were never registered.

It seems that the boy has

also shot at a teacher. The media reports of terrified parents who come to school trying to find their children. “He first shot the teacher and then the children who hid under the desks,” the father of a student, Milan Milosevic, told TV

N1, quoting his daughter’s story. “She said he was a quiet boy and a good student,” she added, explaining that her daughter was in history class when the shooting occurred.

The images broadcast by the local media they show the moment of the boy’s arrest, as he is carried with his face covered by the agents towards a car parked on the street.

The mass shootings in Serbia and in the entire Balkan region they are extremely rare and have not been registered in schools in recent years. In the latest mass shooting, in 2013, a Balkan war veteran killed 13 people in a village in central Serbia. However, experts have repeatedly warned about the number of weapons left in the country after the wars of the 1990s, pointing out that the decades-long instability resulting from the conflicts and the current economic difficulties could lead to such episodes.

