In the course of targeted controls aimed at guaranteeing food safety along the meat supply chain, i Carabinieri of the Nas of Naples they carried out a check inside a supermarket in the Neapolitan city.

At the time of the investigation, the military found the presence of over 140 kilos of untraceable cured meats, for which they proceeded with the administrative seizure of the food. During the verification, the Carabinieri of the NAS also ordered a ban on the placing on the market of 45 kilos of expired food products, including packaged cheeses, bread and oil.

At the end of the activity, administrative fines were imposed for a total amount of 3,500 euros.