“15 minutes with” is back on Tuesday: we are talking about asthma, the most common respiratory disease

will be theasma the theme of the new episode of “15 minutes with”the in-depth talk on the health of the Cagliari university hospital in collaboration with the Unione Sarda group, which returns next Tuesday at 5pm.

We will talk about diagnosis and treatment, and can be seen on the social networks of the Aou of Cagliari, on the website www.aoucagliari.it, on the Facebook page of the Unione Sarda and on www.unionesarda.it, with the possibility of asking questions live to the experts. Viewers will be able to hear Dr Paul Serra, immunologist and allergist of the Duilio Casula Polyclinicwho will talk to the journalist Fabrizio Meloni, head of Communications and External Relations of the Aou.

Worldwide, there are over 300 million people suffering from asthma, 30 million of which in Europe alone: ​​these numbers make it the most common respiratory disease globally. However, there is no treatment that cures it permanently: it is still possible to control its development and avoid complications.

On Wednesday, readers of the Unione Sarda will find in-depth information in the newspaper’s “Salute” insert.

