“15 minutes with”, we talk about fibromyalgia

The in-depth talk on the health of the Cagliari University Hospital is back, in collaboration with the L’Unione Sarda group, “15 minutes with”. The theme of the next episode, live on Tuesday 9 May at 5 pm, will be the fibromyalgiaa condition characterized by widespread muscle pain associated with fatigue, stiffness, insomnia, memory and mood swings.

A dialogue on the subject with the journalist Fabrizio Meloni, head of Communications and External Relations of the Aou, will be the Professor Alberto Cauli, Director of Rheumatology of the Duilio Casula Polyclinic, which will explain in more detail what it is and how fibromyalgia can be treated. They range from taking medicines to changing lifestyle, always to reduce symptoms and improve general health: unfortunately, in fact, there is no definitive cure.

The exact causes of the onset of pathology are not known. Among the factors, genetic, infectious, hormonal factors emerge, as well as physical and psychological trauma.

The direct it will be broadcast on the social networks of the Aou of Cagliari (Facebook, Instagram, YouTube, LinkedIn and Twitter), on the website www.aoucagliari.it, on the Facebook page of L’Unione Sarda and on www.unionesarda.it. As always, viewers will be able to ask questions live. On Wednesday, readers of L’Unione Sarda will find in-depth information in the newspaper’s “Salute” insert.

