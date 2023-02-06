We talk about cure pain in the new episode of “15 minutes with…” ithe in-depth talk on the health of the Cagliari university hospital in collaboration with the Unione Sarda group, which will be broadcast live Tuesday 7 February at 5 pm on the social networks of the Aou of Cagliari (Facebook, Instagram, YouTube, LinkedIn and Twitter), on the website www.aoucagliari.it, on the Facebook page of the Unione Sarda and on www.unionesarda.it. As always, viewers will be able to ask questions live. On Wednesday, readers of the Unione Sarda will find in-depth information in the newspaper’s “Salute” insert.

Guests of the column, conducted by journalist Fabrizio Meloni, head of Communications and External Relations of the Aou, will be Professor Gabriele Finco, Director of Anesthesia and Intensive Care at Duilio Casula, and Dr. Cristina Deidda, of the Palliative Care and Pain Therapy Center of San Giovanni di Dio.

Gabriele Finco, director of anesthesia and resuscitation of Duilio Casula (photo granted)

The cure palliative they are a set of treatments, not only pharmacological, aimed at improving the quality of life of both the terminally ill and his family as much as possible. The purpose of these treatments is not to hasten or delay death, but to preserve the best possible quality of life until the end.

When the disease no longer responds to specific treatments, palliative care can come into play, through assistance interventions aimed at active care, able to improve physical health or pain management, nausea, shortness of breath, sleep and mental health with pathologies such as anxiety and depression of patients and their relatives.

Access to palliative care is guaranteed by law 38/2010, which protects the rights of the patient and his family. Thanks to this law, it is now possible to set up a personalized treatment for the control of pain and other symptoms that cause suffering to the patient.

The Palliative Care and Pain Therapy Center is active at San Giovanni di Dio and takes care of about 600 patients and their families every year.

The talk “15 minutes with…” is edited by Aou Cagliari News, the newspaper of the university hospital. An agile and simple format, it includes 15 minutes of discussions with specialists and the possibility for the public to ask questions live.

