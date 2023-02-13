We talk about hearts of adults and children in the new double episode of “15 minutes with …” the in-depth talk on the health of the Cagliari university hospital in collaboration with the Unione Sarda group, which will be broadcast live Tuesday 14 February at 5 pm on the social networks of the Aou of Cagliari (Facebook, Instagram, YouTube, LinkedIn and Twitter), on the website www.aoucagliari.it, on the Facebook page of the Unione Sarda and on www.unionesarda.it. As always, viewers will be able to ask questions live. On Wednesday, readers of the Unione Sarda will find in-depth information in the newspaper’s “Salute” insert.

Guests of the column, conducted by journalist Fabrizio Meloni, head of Communications and External Relations of the Aou, will be Professor Roberta Montisci, director of Cardiology at the Duilio Casula Polyclinic and Dr. Paola Neroni, pediatric cardiologist at the perinatal and pediatric cardiology clinic at Duilio Casula.

Congenital heart diseases are simple or complex malformations affecting the cardiovascular system, therefore the heart and great vessels.

They are so called because they are already present in intrauterine life. The origin of all heart disease is an anomaly in the formation and development of the heart during embryonic and fetal life, between the second and ninth week of gestation. These malformations, most of the time, are well tolerated during fetal life and begin to cause problems after birth.

Heart diseases are divided into simple ones, which concern a septal defect (atrial septal defect, interventricular defect and Botallo duct defect) or valve malformations. While they are defined as complex when multiple defects occur together.

The perinatal and pediatric cardiology clinic of the neonatal intensive care unit at the Duilio Casula Polyclinic sees about 4,000 young patients a year and uses new equipment for the screening and follow-up of congenital heart disease, accompanying mothers and children from diagnosis to ‘intervention.

The talk “15 minutes with…” is edited by Aou Cagliari News, the newspaper of the university hospital. An agile and simple format, it includes 15 minutes of discussions with specialists and the possibility for the public to ask questions live.

