The prices of many medicines have risen enormously in recent months. In addition, many products are hardly available in pharmacies. We tell you which plants can help with stomach problems, skin irritations or wounds.

Before you reach for the pill the next time you are in pain or have trouble falling asleep, try natural remedies first. There are countless medicinal plants that can be taken as an alternative or supplement to chemically manufactured medicines. And often without any side effects.

dandelion

The dandelion, wrongly dismissed as a weed, takes on many unsightly ailments: the plant is the salvation for warts, corns, hemorrhoids, pimples or eczema! In addition, it has a blood-cleansing, diuretic and tonic effect and can provide relief for menopausal symptoms.

Nasturtium

Nasturtium is not only pretty to look at, but can also compete with some antibiotics! In addition to bacteria, the power plant also fights fungi, loosens mucus (e.g. in bronchitis) and generally has a stimulating effect. The latter can, among other things, help digestion.

Popular classic: aloe vera

Aloe Vera is perfect for skin care, for example after a day at the beach (including sunburn). The gel has a cooling, pain-relieving and moisturizing effect. The plant can also help with wound healing in a completely natural way. Taken internally, it has a laxative effect and can help with constipation.

Gastrointestinal complaints? Chamomile is the magic bullet

Chamomile is already known to many as a magic bullet against stomach and intestinal problems. In addition, the plant has a general anti-inflammatory effect (internally, for example, in the case of flatulence and externally, for example in the case of skin irritation), antispasmodic and calming.

Real vitamin bomb: elderberry

The vitamin bomb elder (especially a lot of vitamin C) strengthens the immune system and also contains folic acid, which is important for metabolic processes (reduces the risk of stroke, for example). Main application of black elderflower: fever and colds.

Prevent cardiovascular disease with garlic

The tuber is an integral part of every Italian kitchen and should be on your plate more often: Garlic kills fungi, bacteria and even some viruses. Garlic also protects the blood vessels and prevents cardiovascular diseases.

Digestive problems, fungal infections, viruses: oregano can help

Another Italian ingredient is extremely healthy: you should use the “pizza spice” oregano or the even more effective oregano oil if you want to fight fungal infections and viruses naturally. The medicinal plant is also said to help against cellulite, coughs and digestive problems.

Licorice for headaches and heartburn?

“Liquorice” is the extract of a liquorice root. This can relieve symptoms such as coughs, gastritis, headaches, heartburn and constipation.

Not only good in beer: hops help with sleep problems

Not only can beer be brewed from hops, but tea can also be brewed by pouring hot water over the cones. In addition to the soothing tea (natural sleeping pill), you can also make an antibacterial hop tincture. This helps internally and externally against inflammation.

Coconuts for inflammation

The caprylic acid obtained from coconuts is a killer: the natural medicinal plant is particularly effective at killing fungi (Candida in the body). In this way, inflammation and digestive problems can be alleviated.

upset stomach? Try it with milk thistles

If your liver has had to endure a lot in life, you can make amends with milk thistles. The medicinal plant also protects the liver from toxins penetrating. Milk thistle can also provide relief for stomach problems, for example as a tea.

Sage doesn’t just help with a sore throat

There is a reason why there are sage sweets: the plant heals sore throats and hoarseness. Anyone who suffers from bleeding gums should drink sage tea and keep it in their mouth longer. In addition, sage can reduce excessive sweating.

Nettle brings relief from cystitis and menstrual cramps

Anyone who has ever strayed through forests and meadows as a child has certainly made an unpleasant acquaintance with the stinging nettle. As a dried medicinal plant (processed into tea, for example), it helps very well against cystitis. It also relieves menstrual cramps and rheumatic diseases and is a prime detox weapon.

Birch sugar against kidney diseases and rheumatism

Among other things, the birch sugar D-Mannose can be obtained from the birch, which is very beneficial for bladder and kidney diseases. The tree, which is used as a medicinal plant, can also improve gout, rheumatism, skin problems and dark circles under the eyes.

Valerian brings calm and relieves muscle tension

Valerian is a source of calm – before going to bed or when you are generally nervous. The medicinal plant also helps with muscle tension, migraines and stomach problems.

