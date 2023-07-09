15-Year-Old Yovana Medina Prepares to Travel to NASA as Part of ‘She is an Astronaut’ Program

Title: Young Peruvian Girl Prepares to Travel to NASA, Overcoming Gender Barriers

Subtitle: Yovana Medina, 15, continues her studies and defies societal expectations in her community with the support of Ayuda en Acción Foundation

[City], [Date] – Yovana Medina, a 15-year-old girl from the high Andean community of Willoq in Peru, is defying expectations and working towards her dream of becoming a doctor to help her community. Despite limited opportunities and gender barriers, Yovana’s determination and the support of the Ayuda en Acción Foundation are propelling her towards success.

The Ayuda en Acción Foundation, which collaborates with the youth of various communities in Peru, has been instrumental in guiding and empowering young people like Yovana. Through their digital laboratories and entrepreneurial culture workshops, the foundation provides essential resources and support to help young individuals like Yovana realize their full potential.

It is unfortunate that Yovana’s story remains an exception in the high Andean areas, where the majority of young people still lack the conditions and opportunities to develop professionally. According to the National Household Survey (ENAHO) of the INEI, the majority (57.1%) of young employees in Peru have only a secondary education. Additionally, 67.9% of employed youth are engaged in the informal sector, highlighting a significant gender gap. Unemployment rates also differ, with young women facing a higher rate of 27.2% compared to 20.8% among young men.

In rural areas like Yovana’s community, limited employment options in the agricultural sector often lead young people to migrate to urban areas in search of better opportunities. However, Yovana’s commitment to her education and aspirations exemplify how determination and access to support systems can help young individuals thrive, regardless of their surroundings.

Despite facing gender barriers and societal expectations, Yovana is determined to make a difference. She is currently the president of an organization for children and adolescents in her community, as well as the producer and host of a radio program where she addresses pressing issues such as teenage pregnancy and gender violence.

Yovana’s incredible achievements continue to multiply as she has been selected to travel to NASA and attend the “She is an Astronaut” program, representing Peru. This opportunity, made possible by the Ayuda en Acción Foundation, will undoubtedly shape her future and inspire other young individuals in her community.

Addressing the challenges faced by girls and women in her community, Yovana highlights the prevailing presence of machismo and gender inequality. However, her own experiences prove that progress is possible, and she encourages other girls not to drop out of school and to speak up about their concerns.

Yovana dreams of studying human medicine at San Antonio del Cusco National University and supporting her community and family. Her upcoming trip to NASA is both a thrilling experience and a chance to broaden her horizons. Yovana’s excitement stems from the fact that she and her peers rarely have the opportunity to travel by plane or visit other places.

The Ayuda en Acción Foundation continues to guide young individuals like Yovana, fostering self-expression, confidence, and the importance of education. Through their workshops, the foundation encourages young individuals to think wisely about the consequences of teenage pregnancy and empowers them to pursue their dreams.

Yovana’s story, along with that of Rusbiña Huayta, another young woman breaking barriers in Ollantaytambo, is featured in the documentary series “La Oportunidad,” produced by the Ayuda en Acción Foundation. The documentary aims to shed light on the remarkable journeys of these two inspiring young women who defy societal norms and economic limitations.

“La Oportunidad” will be shown in various regions of Peru, providing an opportunity for audiences to witness the incredible resilience and determination of young individuals like Yovana and Rusbiña. Their stories serve as a reminder that with the right support and determination, anyone can overcome challenges and realize their full potential.

About Ayuda en Acción

Ayuda en Acción is a renowned foundation that works tirelessly to empower communities, especially young individuals, in several regions of Peru. By providing resources, education, and support, the foundation is enabling young people like Yovana to achieve their dreams and make a positive impact on their communities.

