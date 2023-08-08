15 zucchini recipes for the summer

Summer is zucchini time and now is the time to try as many zucchini recipes as you can. From soups and dishes to delicious cakes – you will find what you are looking for with us.

Summer is slowly coming to an end, but the zucchini season is not over yet. Whether for lunch, dinner or even breakfast – the delicious summer vegetables are always good and can be used in many ways. We show you our best recipes with zucchini, which you should definitely try again. Enjoy your meal!

Savory zucchini recipes

Okay, zucchini is a vegetable, so let’s start our collection with the savory recipes. The selection here is really big: soups, salads, dishes or a few classic crispy pancakes – here are our favorite recipe ideas!

1. The classic: zucchini pancakes with dip

Is there anyone who doesn’t like zucchini fritters? The delicious potato pancakes taste wonderful with the summer vegetables and are much healthier than the classic potato pancakes. We’ve already shown you a few variations for pan, oven and air fryer, but I particularly like the Greek-inspired recipe with feta. Be sure to serve the tzatziki dip with it – this makes the recipe a real treat.

2. Crispy zucchini in batter

Who Said Greece? I ate the best zucchini in batter there. And of course made it myself several times afterwards. A simple trick helps to ensure that the courgettes are really crispy: Dip the slices briefly in cold water before frying. In combination with the breadcrumbs, this creates a moist layer that becomes very crispy in the hot oil.

3. Zucchini roll with filling

Tired of classic recipes? Then prepare a delicious zucchini roll! The basis is a simple frittata from the oven, which is rolled up with a filling of your choice. Whether with feta, minced meat or cream cheese – you are spoiled for choice.

4. Stuffed zucchini with feta and tomatoes

Halve the zucchini lengthways, hollow them out and fill them with a filling of your choice – that’s the principle behind the popular recipe for zucchini boats. As a filling, you can of course fry and use the classic minced meat with the vegetable pulp. For a vegetarian version, however, we offer the combination of feta and tomatoes. The recipe is super quick and perfect for a light summer meal.

5. Roasted zucchini from the oven

This recipe is the secret to the best oven-baked zucchini. The halved vegetables are first cut, then fried briefly in the pan and then cooked in the oven. The result? A real treat for the palate.

6. Zucchini cream soup with potatoes

When it’s cold and cloudy outside, the desire for a warming soup increases. For the cold days in summer we recommend the classic – a zucchini cream soup with potatoes and aromatic herbs.

7. Vegetable tart with zucchini

Fancy a quick dish with summer vegetables? Then you should definitely try this vegetable tart with tomatoes, zucchini and feta. The recipe is very easy to make and will surely bring you a lot of compliments.

8. Zucchini Breakfast Recipes: Vegetable Cheese Waffles

I especially like a hearty breakfast. They also? Then preheat the waffle maker and try these delicious cheese waffles with the popular summer vegetable and enjoy!

9. Zucchini Pizza Base

Love pizza but want to skip the extra calories? No problem! You can also prepare the pizza crust with zucchini and cheese, or even use the vegetables instead. We’ve rounded up some suggestions in the link below.

Salad recipes with zucchini

For a light summer meal, a salad is the best choice. Zucchini salads can be prepared with raw, fried or grilled zucchini. Here are some tasty ideas to try with the fresh summer veggies.

10. Raw zucchini salad

Zucchini can also be eaten raw, as long as they don’t taste bitter. Then consumption is not recommended. So always taste the vegetables in advance if you want to make a salad with them. And what else goes in the salad? Definitely a good dressing and then everything that tastes good. Here you will find a delicious combination with feta and pine nuts, which goes wonderfully with the thinly sliced ​​zucchini and the vinegar-mustard dressing.

11. Salad with zucchini and tuna

Cold appetizers are a must in summer, especially when it’s way too warm outside. Zucchini and tuna is another delicious combo that every fish fanatic should definitely try.

12. Salad with grilled zucchini

I can eat grilled zucchini all summer! I particularly like them both as a side dish with meat and in salads. They taste great with a tomato and mozzarella salad with pesto, but for a more sophisticated salad, pair the zucchini with arugula, beans, olives, and nuts.

Prepare cakes and desserts with zucchini

However, the best comes last. For all those with a sweet tooth who never do without dessert, the following sweet zucchini recipes are ideal.

13. Zucchini Cookies with Oatmeal and Chocolate Chips

These healthy biscuits are guaranteed to love young and old alike. They are healthy, delicious and super easy to make. See for yourself!

14. Zucchini Chocolate Cake

All chocolate lovers simply cannot resist brownies or chocolate cake with zucchini. The addition of shredded zucchini makes the cake really moist and moist – the perfect accompaniment to your afternoon coffee.

15. Gesunde Muffins

And how about a miniature zucchini cake? These muffins are just perfect for kids who don’t usually like to eat vegetables.

Fresh zucchini are available until the end of August, so take the opportunity to try some of these recipes and treat your family or guests!

