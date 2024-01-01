«16/8 intermittent fasting really works. I had gained 10 kilos, I never gained them back” – breaking latest news

2023: Intermittent Fasting and the “Dream Molecule” Take Center Stage

As we eagerly approach the new year, one trend that has confidently come to the forefront is intermittent fasting. This diet has become one of the most discussed, loved, recommended, and explored methods for improving health and well-being. Among the major supporters of intermittent fasting is Professor Antonella Viola, a biologist and immunologist. She has dedicated a book to the topic and highlights its benefits, including weight loss and overall well-being.

Professor Viola describes intermittent fasting as a temporal reduction in nutrition, where individuals eat only during a specified window of time, typically 8 hours out of the day. She believes that this approach supports the body’s natural rhythms and can lead to improved digestion, reduced inflammation, and better regulation of sleep-wake patterns.

The success of intermittent fasting, according to Professor Viola, lies in its effectiveness and simplicity. Unlike highly restrictive diets, intermittent fasting is relatively easy to sustain and can lead to immediate benefits with minimal sacrifice.

When asked if she practices intermittent fasting herself, Professor Viola confirmed that she followed the diet rigorously for five months and experienced significant weight loss and enhanced energy levels. She now incorporates intermittent fasting into her lifestyle at least three days a week.

Another hot topic in the health and wellness world of 2023 is semaglutide, an active ingredient used in the drug Ozempic. While the drug is primarily used to treat diabetes and obesity, it has gained attention as a potential weight loss aid. Professor Viola emphasizes that drugs like Ozempic should be used under medical supervision and for legitimate health reasons, rather than for mere aesthetic purposes.

Throughout the interview, Professor Viola also addressed the controversial topic of alcohol consumption and its link to cancer. She stressed the importance of understanding the risks associated with alcohol and recommended consuming it in moderation.

In her latest work, “The Way of Equilibrium,” Professor Viola delves into the science of aging and longevity. She emphasizes the importance of healthy habits such as adequate sleep, balanced nutrition, and regular physical activity for promoting good health in old age.

As we enter into the new year, the spotlight on intermittent fasting and ongoing discussions about wellness, nutrition, and longevity show that the pursuit of a healthier lifestyle continues to be a top priority for many.

Share this: Facebook

X

