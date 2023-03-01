news-txt”>

(ANSA) – BOLOGNA, MARCH 01 – New life for a 16-year-old girl who four months ago, last November, left the operating room of the Rizzoli Orthopedic Institute in Bologna after an operation performed by the Vertebral Surgery team directed by the Doctor Alessandro Gasbarrini. Seven hours to restore her back severely affected by a combined form of scoliosis and kyphosis – idiopathic kyphoscoliosis – to its natural position, increasing the girl’s height by 15 centimeters and eliminating the causes of years of pain and progressive limitations of movement and risks increasingly high levels of vital organ impairment.



“The surgery was complex and delicate – explains Gasbarrini – because the curvature came to bend the spine by 90 degrees. To this was added a further deviation of the bone bent forward in the ribcage”.



During the surgery, a thoracic vertebrae was removed and screws and metal rods were inserted into nearby vertebrae to hold them in place. The removed vertebra was replaced with a titanium vertebral prosthesis. “When I received the ‘before and now’ selfie, we shared a moment of particular intensity.”



Upon arrival in the ward, after five days in post-operative intensive care, the 16-year-old was able to stand up: the rehabilitation process began immediately, and then continued at home. Today she has only two sessions a week, because the patient has recovered her complete functionality as her body has become accustomed to the new anatomy of the back, while before being operated on she too was struggling to wash her hair by herself. “To undergo an operation like this in the United States of America you need over a million dollars – said the general manager of Rizzoli Anselmo Campagna. – It may seem incredible but we have seen the estimates made to our patients who, before arriving at Rizzoli , a public research hospital, have turned to North American centers.”



