160 trillion at risk

After the shocks in the banking sectorfinally the banks can say safe. At least for now. According to the experts, in fact, there is something else that moves in the shadows, a shadow finance since worth $160 trillion which threatens to bring down the market. Indeed according to the Global Financial Stability Report of the International Monetary Fund half of world finance is still in turmoil.

With finance-shadows the report frames a market of 160 trillion dollars made up of the non-bank sector, i.e. all funds, insurance companies and financial companies that ultimately do the same job as banks, but with greater ruthlessness. Not far from the crisis that put banks at risk, non-banks have also accumulated many securities that are now worth less than expected. […]