When upgrading or assembling a new computer, in addition to the memory capacity, many people must also think, is the same capacity, single-channel, dual-channel, or even four-channel very different? If you mainly play games, then the measured videos of the foreign YouTube channel of Qianzhenzi should be able to give you a very good reference, which will be sorted out for you below.

16GB memory single-channel, dual-channel and four-channel game performance measurement, does it have a big impact?

Ancient Gameplays, a foreign YouTube channel, conducted a game performance measurement for single-channel, dual-channel and four-channel memory. They used 16GB of memory as an example, that is to say, 16GB single-channel, 2x8GB dual-channel, and 4x4GB four-channel. Theoretically speaking, the more channels, the greater the bandwidth you get. For example, if a single channel is 40Gb/s, and four channels will reach 160Gb/s, does that mean that the game performance is better? Not so:



The first thing to know is that most CPUs of Intel and AMD only support single-channel and dual-channel, and the four-channel part only has Intel Xeon series and AMD Threadripper Pro series, so it is basically unusable for ordinary players.

The test platform they used is as follows, the processor is AMD Ryzen 5 5600X, motherboard ASUS X570 Strix-F, graphics card RX 6800, power supply Corsair RM750X 750W (Gold):



Ancient Gameplays has tested a lot of games, here I will organize a few, please watch the video at the end of the article for the full content.

The first one is “Assassin’s Creed: Viking Age”, which is quite special. Under 1080p, I didn’t expect 2x8GB to perform the best, reaching 132.1, 1x16GB and 4x4GB are similar. 1440P is also, 4x4GB performs the worst, but it is only a 2~3FPS gap:



“Cyberpunk 2077” is relatively normal, 4x4GB performs the best, no matter which resolution it is, but the gap is within 1 FPS, and you will not feel the difference when you play:



Forza Horizon 5 also performed best at 4x4GB, especially at 1080p:



Horizon Zero Dawn turned out to be the best performer at 2x8GB, averaging 159.7 FPS at 1080p, 159.4 FPS at 4x4GB, and 156.1 FPS at 1x16GB:



“PUBG Mobile” is the best at 4x4GB, and the gap is the most obvious in 1080p resolution, and the others are fine:



Stronghold Heroes is also quite special, 1x16GB outperforms 2x8GB in 1080p, 1440P and 1440P UW settings, and 4x4GB is the best performer:



“Lost Ark” also has the best average FPS of 4x4GB, and the gap between 1080P and 1440P is quite obvious:



So overall, you might think that four channels look best, and that’s true in terms of data, but be aware that, as mentioned earlier, most consumer processors only support single and dual channels, which means that If you want four channels, you can only buy enterprise-class processors. It is completely unreasonable to buy an enterprise grade for playing games. At the same time, it is also difficult to upgrade. The more channels there are, the more difficult it is to overclock. Therefore, Ancient Gameplays recommends that you just buy dual channel.

Full video: