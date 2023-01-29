Alice Campello she was a guest of Verissimo a few weeks after giving birth and told Silvia Toffanin of the misadventure that occurred after the birth of her third daughter, Bella, with the footballer Alvaro Morata. Without revealing the details, in fact, both had said that there had been some complications immediately after the birth and today the confirmation has arrived that the model has had serious consequences from which, fortunately, she managed to get out also thanks to the timely intervention of the Spanish doctors who followed and treated her.

“ I had just held her when I saw the bed get stained with blood and I saw Alvaro turn white in the face. After this I don’t remember anything and I woke up at ten in the evening “, explained Alice Campello, who today can look back with some concern, but relieved by the fact that she and her daughter left the intensive care unit in which she had been hospitalized following postpartum hemorrhage.

Now, Alice Campello is better, so much so that she managed to to travel to reach Milan where Verissimo’s studios are located but the memory of what happened will hardly leave her. Alvaro Morata’s wife, 27, is one of the most requested influencers by international brands and her bad adventure has certainly marked her but now she can enjoy her daughter and her beautiful family 100%.