Home Health “17 transfusions, I risked the uterus”. The shocking story of Alice Campello
Health

“17 transfusions, I risked the uterus”. The shocking story of Alice Campello

by admin
“17 transfusions, I risked the uterus”. The shocking story of Alice Campello

Alice Campello she was a guest of Verissimo a few weeks after giving birth and told Silvia Toffanin of the misadventure that occurred after the birth of her third daughter, Bella, with the footballer Alvaro Morata. Without revealing the details, in fact, both had said that there had been some complications immediately after the birth and today the confirmation has arrived that the model has had serious consequences from which, fortunately, she managed to get out also thanks to the timely intervention of the Spanish doctors who followed and treated her.

I had just held her when I saw the bed get stained with blood and I saw Alvaro turn white in the face. After this I don’t remember anything and I woke up at ten in the evening“, explained Alice Campello, who today can look back with some concern, but relieved by the fact that she and her daughter left the intensive care unit in which she had been hospitalized following postpartum hemorrhage.

Now, Alice Campello is better, so much so that she managed to to travel to reach Milan where Verissimo’s studios are located but the memory of what happened will hardly leave her. Alvaro Morata’s wife, 27, is one of the most requested influencers by international brands and her bad adventure has certainly marked her but now she can enjoy her daughter and her beautiful family 100%.

I was in intensive care and they saved me blood transfusions. I almost lost my uterus but luckily the doctors were able to apply a balloon and stop the bleeding“, explained Alice Campello, who has recovered completely. The mother and the child are now very well, so much so that the influencer has already returned to take care of her business and to follow her husband, a footballer from Atletico Madrid, to the stadium, albeit in a protected situation.

See also  what it is and why it is similar to Omicron 5

You may also like

Why learning to control your breath can benefit...

What are the benefits of eating baking soda?...

Diet and mood swings, alarm at the table:...

The symptom that may be an early sign...

Oliverio Ferraris: “To fight boredom we help kids...

Never eat bananas in these cases: here are...

If your home smells like mold, here’s what...

“Frivolous spending and too much gym.” No check...

how and why they can make our lives...

How many times a week can you eat...

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More

Privacy & Cookies Policy