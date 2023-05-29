17-year-old Beatrice Zaccaro died, having fallen off a scooter together with a boy without a license

The two met that same evening. The 16-year-old young man allegedly asked a friend for a moped to go with the 17-year-old to a nearby fast food restaurant: however, he lost control of the vehicle on the way, and the passenger hit her head violently.

They are no longer there hopes. She died after two days in a coma Beatrice Zaccaro, the 17enne of Cantù (Como) who in the night between Friday 26 and Saturday 27 May was riding the scooter of a boy later found without a licence: fatal for her a violent head shot after an accident in the area Seregno (Monza and Brianza).

The dynamics of the fatal accident

According to what was reconstructed by the carabinieri, the two would have met that same evening: the boy, 16, would have I borrowed the moped from a friend to go with Beatrice to get something to eat at a nearby fast food restaurant. Along the way, in the straight stretch of via Alberto da Giussano, for reasons yet to be ascertained, the driver would have lost control of the scooter: i two minors fell badlyimpacting against the asphalt.

The boy who was driving was unhurt

In the impact the young passenger has violently hit the head, immediately losing consciousness, while the little boy he sustained no serious injuries. The 17-year-old, revived on the spot, was thus urgently transferred to the Niguarda hospital in Milan, but her conditions immediately appeared desperate: after two days in a comashe left today.

It remains to be ascertained whether or not the victim had the helmet fastened on the head. And for the 16-year-old, who tested negative on the alcohol test, to be put on the wheel of the two-wheeler without having a license.