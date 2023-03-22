He didn’t make it 17 year old boy who had accused a sudden illness while in class at a school Castelfiorentino, in the province of Florence. The young man died at the Careggi hospital in Florence, where he had been hospitalized in very serious conditions after theheart attack.





He goes into cardiac arrest in class

The boy fell ill on the morning of Tuesday 21 March during a class lesson at the hotel institute “F. Enriques” of Castelfiorentino. As reported by La Nazione, the 17-year-old went to the cardiac arrest and suddenly collapsed in front of his companions.

Immediate the rescue by the teachers and school staff, an ambulance and 118 self-medication intervened on the spot. The conditions of the young man appeared immediately criticismsso much so that the intervention of theair ambulancewho transported him to the Florentine hospital of Careggi.





17-year-old died in hospital

Despite immediate help, for the 17-year-old there was nothing to be done. The tragic epilogue took place on Wednesday 22 March: the boy died at the Careggi hospital, where he had arrived in critical condition. They are expected now medico-legal checks to identify the causes that led to the sudden death.

To confirm the tragic death of the young man was the school which issued a circular in the afternoon in which it expresses condolences.

The principal’s announcement

“Since yesterday we have opened one crisis unit with the school psychologist for the support for classmates and teachers and school staff. At the moment we do not know the date of the funeral, in which we will participate in chorus expressing our condolences to the family”, explains the school director Barbara Degl’Innocenti.





“All of us – reads the circular – spent the rest of the day and also the night in anxious expectation of a miracle But this did not happen. Today our entire school community mourns the loss of a young life, too soon and so treacherously stolen from the love of her family and the affection of all of us. Our prayers and ours condolences they accompany in this tragic moment the lively and strong thought of those who will continue to be in our hearts and in our memories”.

Mourning in Castelfiorentino

In shock classmates, but not only. A entire community is in mourning for the tragic disappearance of the 17-year-old, as the mayor of Castelfiorentino says on social media, Alessio Falorni.

“Unfortunately the 17-year-old boy from Enriques, taken away from Pegasus yesterday following a cardiac arrest, didn’t make it. A terrible and inexplicable tragedy – writes the mayor – one of those news that we would never like to receive. Castelfiorentino holds tight to the family, to whom our deepest condolences go. A very strong hug to the school, especially to his classmates “.



