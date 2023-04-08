Home Health 17-year-old Francesco Galli died
Osnago (Lecco), 8 April 2023 – A very serious accident it occurred this morning at Osnago, in the province of Lecco.

In via Trento, in the central area of ​​the town, a 17-year-old boy, Francesco Gallidriving a Moto Ktm he lost control of the vehicle after hitting a speed bump. The young man ended up on the sidewalk after being hit. crashing into a plant. The 17-year-old’s conditions immediately appeared very critical to the rescuers who intervened, so much so that the young man was urgently transported by air ambulance to the Niguarda hospital in Milan, where they did everything possible to save his life. Unfortunately, however, the heartbreaking news arrived in the evening: the boy didn’t make it.

This is only the latest serious accident in the Lecco area. Only four days ago, in fact, a clash in the tunnel along the new Lecco – Ballabio road it caused four injuries, one of which was serious. Five people involved traveling in three cars. The crash occurred on the afternoon of 4 April in the Valsassina tunnel, at the junction between the Statale 36 and the branch of the SS 36 for Valsassina, the new Lecco – Ballabio precisely. A 31-year-old woman who was driving one of the three vehicles broke her pelvis and suffered injuries to her abdomen.

