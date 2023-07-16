17-year-old German student on a field trip with his art teacher scratches the wall (with his finger)

Another scar at the Colosseum. After the latest case of the Swiss tourist who had engraved her initials, surveillance surprised another young man while he was damaging the monument in the center of Rome.

It happened yesterday afternoon, Saturday 15 July, at 6 pm. It concerns a 17-year-old German student, who was on a trip to the Colosseum accompanied by his art teacher, who was then reported by the carabinieri of the Piazza Venezia command for disfigurement .

The soldiers of the Arma, at the request of the supervisory staff of the Colosseum Archaeological Park, intervened by blocking the 17-year-old who shortly before had been surprised and stopped while he was scratching – with his finger – a wall on the ground floor, deteriorating a part of the brick. When the military arrived, the boy seemed surprised, as if his gesture – scratching one of the historic walls of the monument – weren’t so serious after all. He apparently unaware, unlike his teacher, who instead – after the intervention of the police, said she was very sorry.

The young man was reported on the loose and sanctioned: 400 euros, a fine provided for by the municipal regulation that protects the assets, money that will end up in the coffers of the Municipality.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

