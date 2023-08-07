17-year-old student dies of brain-eating amoeba, an infection contracted after swimming in the lake

Megan Ebenroth, a 17-year-old American student, died of an infection caused by Naegleria Fowleri, the scientific name of the brain-eating amoeba

Posted on: 2023-08-07 19:00

PROFESSIONAL JOURNALIST

Degree in Communication Sciences from Sapienza University and Master in Digital Journalism from Pul in Rome, he has been a professional journalist since 2007. He worked as an editor in various local newspapers and, subsequently, held the same role for national information sites, for which he also followed the social channels.

A 17-year-old American student died of a brain-eating amoeba. Her death dates back to about a month ago, but the identity of the victim and her causes were only disclosed in recent days. As reported by the agency beraking latest newswhich mentions the New York Postthe girl was called Megan Ebenroth and contracted the infection after swimming in a Georgia lake.

The first diagnosis of sinusitis

According to reports from the student’s mother, Megan Ebenroth took a bath on July 11 in a lake near her home in Dearing, McDuffie county, in Georgia.

Four days later she woke up with a severe headache, so much so that her mother took her to the hospital. Doctors had initially diagnosed simple sinusitis and, after prescribing her an antibiotic, had sent her home.

You may be interested A man died of brain-eating amoeba, Naegleria fowleri infection possibly caught while swimming

In Georgia, a man died of infection with a brain-eating amoeba. The parasite Naegleria fowleri lives in warm, fresh and stagnant waters

Died 11 days after admission to hospital

Once she got home, however, the symptoms worsened. The young woman accused her fever, migraine and loss of balance. Taken back to hospital, the 17-year-old was intubated and put into an induced coma.

The doctors had tried to relieve the swelling of the brain in every way, even with surgery, but Megan Ebenroth had died eleven days after hospitalization.

Almost a month after her death, autopsy findings revealed that the young woman died of an infection with Naegleria Fowleri, the scientific name of the brain-eating amoeba.

Fonte foto: 123RF

Sixth victim since 1962 in Georgia of brain-eating amoeba

According to official statistics, Megan Ebenroth is the sixth death from the brain-eating amoeba in Georgia since 1962.

Usually Naegleria Fowleri it infects people who swim in fresh water, therefore lakes or rivers, although it can rarely be found in tap water. This organism enters the human body through the nose and attacks the brain. It is a rather rare infection, but the difficulty in detecting it makes it almost always fatal.

You may be interested in Brain-eating amoeba paralyzes 14-year-old but does not die: he is the 5th survivor of the virus since 1962 in the United States

In Florida, 14-year-old Caleb Ziegelbauer survived an infection with a brain-eating amoeba known scientifically as Naegleria fowleri

The last case of death from a Naegleria Fowleri infection in Georgia is quite recent, and dates back to a few weeks ago. The victim is a man who contracted the infection by swimming in a pond or lake.

Fonte foto: 123RF

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

