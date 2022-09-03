The data for Saturday 3 September. The positivity rate drops to 11.6%. The hospitalized are 4,630 (-189 compared to yesterday). In intensive care 188 (-7)
I’m 17.668
the new cases of Covid in Italy. It goes up like this at least 21.925.073 the number of people who have contracted the SARS-CoV-2 virus (including recovered and died) since the outbreak began. THE deaths today I am 48 (yesterday 91), for a total of 175,802 victims from February 2020.
People recovered or discharged they are altogether 21.141.090 e 29.816 those that have turned negative in the past 24 hours. The positive current – the subjects who have the virus – turn out to be in everything 608.181. The swabs carried out are 152.452, compared to 158,970 yesterday. The rate of positivity drops to11,6%.
The health system
The beds occupied in ordinary Covid wards I am -189, for a total of 4.630
hospitalized. The beds occupied in intensive therapy I am -7 – this is the balance between people who entered and left in one day – for a total of 188 seriously ill, con 15 entrances to resuscitation.
The cases region by region
The data provided below, broken down by region, concerns the number of new cases registered in the last 24 hours. Here is the table with the overall data provided by the Ministry of Health.
Lombardy: +2,511 almost
Veneto: +2.041 almost
Campania: +1.773 almost
Lazio: +1,443 almost
Emilia Romagna: +1.366 almost
Sicily: +1,194 almost
Puglia: +1.092 almost
Piedmont: +1.033 almost
Tuscany: +762 almost
Marche: +577 almost
Liguria: +496 almost
Abruzzo: +604 almost
Calabria: +877 almost
Friuli Venezia Giulia: +484 almost
Sardinia: +297 almost
Umbria: +319 almost
PA Bolzano: +163 almost
P. A. Trento: +285 almost
Basilicata: +218 almost
Molise: +110 almost
Valle d’Aosta: +23 almost
September 3, 2022 (change September 3, 2022 | 18:06)
