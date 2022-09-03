from Online Editorial

The data for Saturday 3 September. The positivity rate drops to 11.6%. The hospitalized are 4,630 (-189 compared to yesterday). In intensive care 188 (-7)

I’m 17.668

the new cases of Covid in Italy. It goes up like this at least 21.925.073 the number of people who have contracted the SARS-CoV-2 virus (including recovered and died) since the outbreak began. THE deaths today I am 48 (yesterday 91), for a total of 175,802 victims from February 2020.

People recovered or discharged they are altogether 21.141.090 e 29.816 those that have turned negative in the past 24 hours. The positive current – the subjects who have the virus – turn out to be in everything 608.181. The swabs carried out are 152.452, compared to 158,970 yesterday. The rate of positivity drops to11,6%.

The health system The beds occupied in ordinary Covid wards I am -189, for a total of 4.630

hospitalized. The beds occupied in intensive therapy I am -7 – this is the balance between people who entered and left in one day – for a total of 188 seriously ill, con 15 entrances to resuscitation.

The cases region by region The data provided below, broken down by region, concerns the number of new cases registered in the last 24 hours. Here is the table with the overall data provided by the Ministry of Health. Lombardy: +2,511 almost

Veneto: +2.041 almost

Campania: +1.773 almost

Lazio: +1,443 almost

Emilia Romagna: +1.366 almost

Sicily: +1,194 almost

Puglia: +1.092 almost

Piedmont: +1.033 almost

Tuscany: +762 almost

Marche: +577 almost

Liguria: +496 almost

Abruzzo: +604 almost

Calabria: +877 almost

Friuli Venezia Giulia: +484 almost

Sardinia: +297 almost

Umbria: +319 almost

PA Bolzano: +163 almost

P. A. Trento: +285 almost

Basilicata: +218 almost

Molise: +110 almost

Valle d'Aosta: +23 almost

