The State Police are investigating the death of an 18-year-old girl in Monza, which took place after an evening at a friends’ house during which she allegedly took alcohol and drugs. The alarm went off on Monday morning, when the girl was found unconscious in her bed by one of her friends and her father. She was immediately taken to the San Gerardo hospital in Monza and died shortly after.

Despite being rushed to the hospital, she died of cardiac arrest. Investigations revealed that she had spent the evening in a house where several bottles of spirits, including whiskey, were found. She arranged for the autopsy, performed yesterday.

And again in Monza in recent days, a 37-year-old suddenly collapsed on the ground in the street: taken to the San Gerardo hospital, he died shortly after. The police found on him a wrapper containing several grams of cocaine. The results of the autopsy are awaited.

Two episodes that make the commissioner of Monza Marco Odorisio say: “My appeal goes to the kids so that they don’t throw away their existence and not destroy themselves. Even in the face of difficulties and fears, which open up, with families, with friends, with people close to them, because life is one and has an inestimable value”.