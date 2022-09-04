Between maxi bills and gas cutsa decidedly difficult winter is expected for those accustomed to warmth at home and radiators to the max. But the expert comes to meet us: setting the temperature in the house to 19 degrees (instead of 20 or 21) is healthy, e it also makes you lose weight. To say it is Alfredo Pontecorviprofessor of Endocrinology at the Cattolica and head physician at Gemelli, who in an interview with the newspaper The messenger explains why we should not be afraid of a slight lowering of the temperatures in homes.

«We must avoid catastrophes. Reducing the temperature of the rooms in which you stay or sleep by a few degrees can only be good for your health and have positive effects on the adipose organ. The ideal temperature for our well-being is 19 degrees », said Pontecorvi. “Our ally is called brown adipose tissue, a kind of internal radiator that burns calories to keep us warm and keep our body temperature at 37 degrees. The brown adipose tissue together with the white one, that is the one against which most of us fight, are part of the so-called adipose organ, an organ capable of producing hormones. The two tissues can convert into each other ».

“Lowering heating by a few degrees, therefore, stimulates white-brown trans-differentiation, activates brown adipose tissue, burns fat and makes us lose weight, also reducing the risk of developing some diseases related to obesity and overweight”, adds the professor, which also cites research: “In a clinical study five healthy men, for a period of four months, spent the night in a laboratory at a controlled temperature of 19 degrees. In just one month, brown fat increased by about 40 percent and insulin sensitivity, a measure of healthy metabolism, improved. Conversely, when the volunteers were allowed to live in a room at 27 ° C, that brown fat disappeared again. It is no coincidence that the excessively high temperature of the houses is considered one of the causes of the obesity epidemic we are witnessing ».

Last updated: Sunday 4 September 2022, 09:39



