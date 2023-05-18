19 MAY WORLD DAY OF CHRONIC INFLAMMATORY INTESTINAL DISEASES: THE COMMITMENT OF THE CENTER DEDICATED TO ST. ANNA

Il 19 maggio of each year is celebrated the World Chronic Inflammatory Bowel Disease (IBD) Dayalso called “World IBD Day”. This year’s theme is summed up by the phrase “IBD has not age”. The numerous initiatives planned around the world, in fact, will have the aim of increasing awareness of the impact that these pathologies have on the lives of people aged 60 and over.

Although the peak of IBD onset is in young adulthood, a significant 10-15% of new diagnoses are made in people aged 60 or older. It is also estimated that over the next decade, approximately one-third of all people with IBD will be over 60 years of age. It therefore becomes urgent to achieve a better understanding of the epidemiology of IBD in the elderly population, without neglecting the impact that comorbidities and polydrug therapies can have on the efficacy of drugs, their possible interactions and related adverse events.

THE COMMITMENT OF SANT’ANNA. In the Emilia-Romagna Region there are, in all provinces, Centers dealing with Chronic Inflammatory Diseases of the Intestine which have set up the regional IBD Network.

Il dr. Riccardo Sulimando is the referent of MICI Center of the Gastroenterology Operative Unit of the University Hospital of Ferraradirected by dr. Alberto Merighi. The Center follows about 500 people affected by these pathologies – mainly from our province, as well as a small percentage from outside the region – with an incidence substantially comparable to that found at a national level (about 8 out of 100,000 inhabitants, as regards Crohn’s disease and 4-20 out of 100,000 inhabitants as regards ulcerative colitis) and a slowly but constantly increasing average age.

The MICI Center of Ferrara offers patients affected by these pathologies specialist visits to a dedicated MICI clinic, the management of the most complex cases in Day Service or hospitalization, where, moreover, all currently available pharmacological treatments are guaranteed, from which approximately 7-8% of people belonging to the Centre. Furthermore, the Service is able to directly carry out the main clinical investigations for the diagnosis and monitoring of these pathologies, as well as having the advice of other specialists who contribute to a multidisciplinary management of patients.

Chronic inflammatory bowel diseases are morbid conditions characterized by ainflammation of the intestinal tract which, once established, persists over time and requires continuous clinical-instrumental monitoring, as well as protracted pharmacological treatments, aimed at controlling inflammation and preventing its complications. Two main and distinct pathologies are identified: Ulcerative Recto-Colitis and Crohn’s disease, each with peculiar characteristics.

The Rectum-ulcerative colitis it is defined by an inflammatory aggression of the more superficial layers of the intestine (mucosa) with continuous involvement of the large intestine (starting from the rectum with possible extension to the proximal colon) up to involving, in the most extensive forms, the entire colic frame. There Crohn’s disease it is instead defined by an inflammatory aggression of the full thickness intestinal wall, with possible localization along the entire digestive system.

Although the various environmental, genetic, microbial and immune factors that contribute to the onset of these pathologies have been identified, to date, a full understanding of the etiology and pathogenesis of these diseases has not yet been achieved and, consequently, the treatments are often suboptimal. Sometimes a genetic familial frequency is noted in them and they are largely related to immune disorders. Their manifestation, therefore, often appears from the intestine but with collateral manifestations that make IBD real syndromes, whose differential diagnosis can often be difficult.

It follows that people affected by these chronic pathologies need to be taken care of by dedicated Centers, which guarantee access to codified diagnostic-therapeutic pathways and multidisciplinary management of the patient, with the involvement of the gastroenterologist as well as the radiologist, of the surgeon, the rheumatologist and other specialist figures.

In the photo, from left: Alberto Merighi, Riccardo Solimando