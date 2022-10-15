They had ruled him out because of his body weight. He would have liked to take part in the competition for the carabinieri but was considered obese.

After the appeal, the 19enne will have the opportunity to be enlisted.

What happened to the 19 year old

She wanted become carabiniere but it was excluded from the competition because considered obese.

The 19 year old had been remitted by the Lazio TAR and finally the confirmation of the judges during the appeal in the Council of State.

The whole is happened in the province of Palermo, precisely in Ficarazzi. Here a 19 year old boy had filed an appeal rushing against the Ministry of Defense.

The two assisted the boy lawyers Girolamo Rubino and Daniele Piazza.

The TAR had previously asked for verifications on the case. The appeal organized by the defense and the boy can be enlisted.

I judges have decided as follows: “The assessments carried out during the assessment of the psycho-physical requirements, although they constitute a typical manifestation of technical administrative discretion, do not escape judicial review, where there are identifiable hypotheses of excess power due to misrepresentation of the facts and illogicality”.

It was therefore the judgment annulled present in the ranking. The boy, considered unsuitable to fill that role, it was again readmitted e he will soon be enlisted in law enforcement. The same decision was also made on appeal.

Obesity in Italy

This is not the first time a young man has to deal with his own body weight. In Italy about 800 thousand people living in these health conditionsthat is with obesity considered one pathology.

More than a person his 10 suffer from this disorder. According to the different studies carried outit seems that obesity is widespread more on people who pay in one poor economic conditionin people who have a low level of education and especially in the Southern Italy.

During World Obesity Day 2022the Higher Institute of Health, wanted to underline the problems in which one goes to meet for this pathology.

First there is hypertension, following diabetes, until you get to a high risk of cardiovascular and respiratory diseases. These are important problems to which a lot of attention must be paid.

And that’s why all specialists always try to promote a healthier lifestyle e suitable nutrition.

In fact, we know that “We are what we eat”And that therefore only by paying attention to the table we could keep under control our weight.

