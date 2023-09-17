1st Edition of Master’s Degree in Comprehensive Adolescent Health: Training Specialists to Address the Health Needs of Adolescents

Albacete Campus to Launch Pioneering Master’s Degree in Adolescent Health

Under the guidance of Dr. Félix Notario, a renowned Pediatrics specialist and current president of the Spanish Society of Adolescent Medicine, the Albacete campus of the University of Castilla-La Mancha (UCLM) will be hosting the 1st edition of the Master of Permanent Training in Comprehensive Adolescent Health starting from October 2nd. This groundbreaking program, which is the first of its kind at the national level, is endorsed by both the UCLM and the Spanish Society of Adolescent Medicine (SEMA).

The master’s degree, organized by Dr. Notario and Nuria Garrido, a doctor of Law from UCLM, is divided into two modules that can be pursued independently. The first module, running from October to February, will focus on providing expertise in Adolescent Medicine. The second module, scheduled from February to June, will delve into social health, ethics, and adolescent law in the digital age.

Both Dr. Notario and Garrido emphasized that this master’s degree aims to address the growing need for specialists in adolescent health. It will equip professionals with the necessary knowledge and skills to provide comprehensive and appropriate treatment or response to the health needs of adolescents. The program will also cover the relevant legislation to ensure the safety of both professionals and patients.

The master’s degree is open to a wide range of professionals, including doctors specializing in pediatrics, family medicine, psychiatry, and MIR; registered and trainee nurses (EIR); public health professionals; social workers; teachers; legal professionals; psychologists; and social health personnel.

This online master’s degree program will play a crucial role in augmenting the expertise of healthcare providers in dealing with the particular health challenges faced by adolescents. By offering specific training in areas such as Adolescent Medicine and adolescent law in the digital age, it will contribute to the enhancement of comprehensive healthcare for this vulnerable population.

Enrollment for the program is now open, and interested individuals from various professional backgrounds are encouraged to apply. By expanding their knowledge in adolescent health, participants in this groundbreaking program will become better equipped to positively impact the lives of young people in Spain and beyond.

