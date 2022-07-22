The municipal administration of Pisa was among the winners in the expression of interest addressed to the provincial capital municipalities, announced by the Sport and Social Inclusion Department of the Presidency of the Council of Ministers. The call was aimed at selecting proposals for the recovery of urban areas through the construction of sports facilities, within the funding lines of the PNRR. The project presented by the Municipality of Pisa for the construction of a new sports facility in the neighborhood of the Cep in via Vecellio has obtained a loan of 2.5 million euros for a work that provides for a total investment of 3,407,000 euros.

“As we hoped – declares the councilor for public works and sports facilities Raffaele Latrofa – we managed to win this umpteenth loan for a sports infrastructure at the Cep that has been awaited for many years. In the past there had already been an attempt by the previous administration, but it was not successful multifunctional structure as foreseen by the announcement: since we are still at an initial planning stage, we will present the project to the district to receive suggestions and requests. The great satisfaction is that from the budget of the Municipality only 300 thousand euros come out, so it is a particularly profitable operation from an economic point of view “.

“Thanks to the project presented by the administration – continues Latrofa – a large multipurpose sports facility will be built, right next to the recently redeveloped football field. total investment of approximately 3.5 million euros, for which, in addition to the financing of 2.5 million euros through PNRR funds, 607 thousand euros are added that come from an old tied contribution to the construction of sports facilities at the Cep. These are funds transferred from Apes to the Municipality as compensation for the construction of public housing built in place of the historic football field in the neighborhood. A loan that had remained completely unused over the years. The sports complex will also host a specific gym dedicated to boxing, which is one of the historical sports practiced in the Cep district. With this gym an answer is given to a neighborhood in which we are carrying out many public works, such as sidewalks, asphalts, greenery, redevelopments and above all it is going to complete a real citadel of sport, a central place for training and aggregation boys. Another piece of our administrative action that places neighborhoods at the center “.

The area covered by the intervention in via Vecellio, with urban sports green destination, allows you to create a complex that manages to complete and give order to the fabric where there is already a sports facility with a football field. The intervention involves the construction of a multipurpose facility on a single floor above ground facing the structures of the football field, consisting of a gym where it is possible to practice basketball, volleyball, handball, gymnastic activities at various levels. Inside the gym there is a grandstand for the public with independent access. There is also a service body with changing rooms for use by the main gym and the boxing gym. In fact, a gymnasium for boxing will be built inside the complex with adjacent spaces for physical preparation and training. Included in the intervention is the completion of the road network connecting it to the parking lots provided for the system. The total cost of the intervention amounts to 3,407,000 euros with a financing forecast divided as follows: 2,500,000 euros with PNRR funds; 607,000 euros with the tied contribution to the construction of sports facilities to the Cep transferred from Apes; 300,000 euros with budget allocation from the Municipality of Pisa.