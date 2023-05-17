2 delicious cake recipes to spoil your dad

Mother’s Day is over and we really enjoyed the day. But on May 18 there is another holiday that we are really looking forward to, and that is Father’s Day. Our fathers are our true heroes who always give us support and who we can really always rely on. We will probably always be daddy’s little girl and we want to spoil the most important man in our lives on this special day. And since love is known to go through the stomach, how about you bake a Father’s Day cake? In the following article we have for you 2 irresistibly delicious recipes that your dad will undoubtedly love. So what are you waiting for – read on and get to the oven!

Father’s Day cake: 2 delicious recipes to melt away

There is always room for dessert in the stomach and there is hardly anyone who could resist a piece of cake. You already know our recipe for eat-you-dumb chocolate cake, but a cake for Father’s Day can be something special and unusual. Show your dad that his little princess is also an excellent baker and enjoy!

Beer cake recipe

Beer is one of the most popular alcoholic beverages consumed by German consumers and last year’s per capita consumption was around 92 liters of beer. That’s no surprise, is it? This juicy beer cake tastes great on any occasion, but is particularly suitable for a great Father’s Day gift from the kitchen. A good shot of dark beer slumbers in both the glaze and the batter, and the cake is the dream come true of all sweet tooths and beer lovers. You can find the recipe for this delicious beer cake in this article.

The best chocolate whiskey cake

And here is the perfect cake for all whiskey fans! Chocolate and a good whiskey – isn’t that the perfect couple? Wonderfully chocolaty, super juicy and with a good shot of whiskey – that would be the perfect cake for Father’s Day to really spoil your dad with culinary delights. The preparation is really child’s play and even beginners will succeed perfectly. So go ahead – discover our whiskey cake recipe in this article and get to work!