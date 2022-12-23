A major project, already under construction and which, despite the swirling rising prices of building materials, will continue without uncertainties thanks to the very precious allocation of 2 million euros that comes from the Tuscany region. With the approval of the new regional budget, the law was in fact ratified which provides for the financing of the Fornacette gymnasium, an imposing and futuristic structure whose construction, planned in two lots, will satisfy not only the needs of the Fornacette, but also those of many local sports associations.

“I am extremely satisfied with the Region’s response to our appeal – explains the mayor of the Municipality of Calcinaia, Cristiano Alderigi – our administration had planned many works of great importance and opened many construction sites when inflation and the increase in raw material prices was not at all predictable. With the increases in costs recorded, there was a risk of losing the funding previously obtained, blocking the works and creating great difficulties for the companies that had been awarded the contracts. For this I would like to publicly thank the President of the Council of the Tuscany Region, Antonio Mazzeo who embraced our cause and, in agreement with the president Eugenio Giani, brought this proposal to the regional council”.

Alderigi concludes: “I express my personal gratitude to both for having promoted this important funding. It is an extremely significant contribution that will allow us to complete the first lot of a work, which will not only allow school students to have a space equipped for enjoyable and well-stocked motor activity, but which will give the opportunity to many sports associations in the area to take advantage of a beautiful, modern, multifunctional structure to carry out their business. This is a great goal that we are really happy to be able to achieve thanks to the attention of our Region”.