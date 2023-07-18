Home » 2-year-old boy bitten on the face by a pit bull in Vallecrosia near Imperia: hospitalized in serious condition
2-year-old boy bitten on the face by a pit bull in Vallecrosia near Imperia: hospitalized in serious condition

2-year-old boy bitten on the face by a pit bull in Vallecrosia near Imperia: hospitalized in serious condition

In the early afternoon of Tuesday 18 July a tragic accident occurred at Vallecrosiaprovince of Imperia. And pitbull attacked a 2 year oldbiting him severely to the face. The baby was immediately airlifted in critical condition to theGaslini hospital in Genoa, where he will receive specialized care. The authorities intervened promptly and the carabinieri are conducting an investigation to reconstruct the dynamics of the events.

The dynamics

The child of due years is found hospitalized, after being bitten in the face from a pit bull. According to initial information, the dog was being held by a mother’s acquaintance of the little one

The animal, for no specific reason, would reacted violently after the man knocked on the door of the child’s house, biting him in the face and causing him serious injuries.

The accident occurred in Vallecrosia, in the western province of Imperia

The rescues

Promptly, personal sanitary e police intervened to deal with the emergency situation.

The baby was transported in an air ambulance code rosso to Gaslini in Genoa, where he was hospitalized in serious condition.

Photo source: iStock

