2-year-old boy poisoned by rat poison after the pacifier fell in the garden full of rat poison

A few hours before the courtyard of the parish house had been treated with a rat poison spread by a specialized company. It was usual in that same courtyard play a child of about two years. Il pacifier he dropped it, so he picked it up and put it back in his mouth.

Two-year-old boy poisoned by rat poison

The baby immediately began to show signs of malaise. Given the symptoms manifested, the parents made a connection with the rat extermination intervention.

Once the single number for emergencies was dialed, the 118 health workers reached the place within a few minutes.The red circle indicates the place where the events took place: the parish house of San Martino in Strada, in Piazza del Popolo 20. San Martino in Strada is a town of 3,700 inhabitants in the province of Lodi.

The fact occurred on the morning of Tuesday 1 August in the parish house of San Martino in Stradaa small town in the province of Lodi, which hosts some refugees.

The carabinieri of the Lodi company also arrived on the spot to carry out the findings of the case.

Child transported to hospital by air ambulance

The child, of Afghan origin, was transported with the air ambulance at the Bergamo hospital.

The baby was tested for possible ingestion of poison.

According to information reported by the newspaper The daythe child would have shown some signs of intoxication.

Nonetheless, fortunately, his conditions would not have appeared serious enough to cause concern.

The child has always been awake and consciouswhile the doctors assessed his state of health.

The outlines of the story were finally reconstructed by the carabinieri.

The baby is not life threatening

The military intervened to ascertain theaccident of the episode. Accident later confirmed.

The little patient is currently hospitalized in code yellow at the Pope John XXIII hospital. It wouldn’t be life threatening.

