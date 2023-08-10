20 abusive and unhygienic structures closed.

In the current summer period, the Carabinieri of the NAS, in agreement with the Ministry of Health, are carrying out a campaign of controls at the bathing establishments and tourist villages, in order to verify compliance with the quality and safety levels of the services offered to users during the holiday period.



The inspections, conducted throughout the country, have so far involved 838 facilities and related food preparation and administration areas, detecting 257 irregular ones (equal to 31% of the targets inspected), contesting 415 criminal and administrative penalties for over 290 thousand euros .



As a result of the checks, 11 business owners were referred to the judicial authority and 20 closure orders were ordered for accommodation and meal preparation areas operating within the seaside complexes due to serious structural and hygienic problems, for an economic value estimated at over 4 million euros.



Among these, 8 structures were found to be activated and functioning albeit without authorisation. In particular, the NAS of Reggio Calabria ascertained that a bathing establishment had been used illegally in the evening as a meeting place and entertainment, of the “open-air disco” type, finding inside the presence of about 500 patrons, in the absence of the required public safety authorisations.



Furthermore, among the most widespread violations, hygienic deficiencies were found in the environments, such as changing rooms, toilets and meal preparation rooms, often remedied in confined spaces, lacking the minimum requirements to ensure optimal operating and maintenance conditions.



Further situations of non-compliance were found on workplace safety regulations and the risk prevention of use of the facilities by users, including the lack of periodic cleaning, sanitization and rat extermination.



At the refreshment points inside the structures, over 2 tons of irregular foods were seized, intended for administration to customers, with expired validity results, without traceability and stored in a poor state of conservation.



The checks by the Carabinieri NAS will continue in order to guarantee the health of citizens and the safety of the consumer.



Among the most relevant operations:



Nas Livorno (pdc 06-59944313)



Ordered the closure of three restaurants attached to respective bathing establishments, one of which in the province of Livorno and two in the province of Lucca.



During the checks carried out, a common factor emerged, precarious sanitary conditions due to the widespread presence of previous dirt, traces of grease in all environments, on the processing plants and equipment as well as, with particular reference to the Livorno plant, insects and dead cockroaches on the flooring of the kitchen and food storage areas.



In addition, food (fish, meat and preparations worth 3,000 euros) was seized and held in a poor state of conservation (due to the presence of mould, ageing-related burns, ice) and promiscuously stored inside casings unsuitable for use.



The estimated value of the three suspended activities corresponds to a total of over one million euros.



Nas Catania (pdc 06-59944345)



Seized were 90 liters of olive oil conditioned in unlabelled containers, in an evident state of rancidity, and 5 kg of illegally frozen poultry meat in a poor state of conservation, found at the refreshment point attached to a bathing establishment in Catania.



It also ordered the closure of a supply business and a food deposit, both lacking the hygienic-sanitary and structural requirements, activated illegally within 2 further bathing establishments in the province of Catania.



Nas Reggio Calabria (pdc 06-59944336)



The NAS has referred the legal manager of a bathing establishment in Reggio Calabria to the Judicial Authority for having promoted, without any authorisation, a dancing event within the facility. The investigations carried out made it possible to ascertain that, in the evening hours, the establishment, although lacking the required public safety authorizations and consequent suitability, had been used as a meeting place and entertainment, of the “open-air disco” type, with inside about 500 patrons.



Nas Napoli (pdc 06-59944306)



At the conclusion of the inspections carried out at three bathing establishments in the province of Naples, 250 kg of food products (meat, fish and gastronomy preparations) were seized, resulting in no useful indications for traceability.



At the same time, the immediate suspension of the food administration activity of one of the three establishments was ordered because it lacks the minimum hygienic-sanitary requirements and with dirty environments, without anti-intrusion systems for winged insects and with rust-tainted equipment.



The value of the assets and equipment subject to restrictions amounts to Euro 300,000.



Nas Ragusa (pdc 06-59944334)



Arranged the closure of a bathing establishment in Caltanissetta activated without the required authorizations. The total value of the structure subject to the provision corresponds to 150,000 euros.



Nas Taranto (pdc 06-59944314)



Executed a provision to close a food warehouse and a bar/restaurant, both without authorisations, pertaining to two bathing establishments located respectively in the provinces of Brindisi and Taranto. The value of the infrastructures covered by the provisions amounts to a total of 350,000 euros.



Also suspended was a bathing establishment, with an adjoining bar, located in Taranto, without notification to the competent authority and affected by hygienic-sanitary and structural deficiencies, the value of which corresponds to 2 million euros.



In relation to the description of specific interventions carried out by the NAS in this press release, the persons referred to the judicial authorities are to be considered presumed innocent until a definitive finding of guilt in a subsequent trial.

