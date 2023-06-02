Home » 20 nail designs for your summer manicure!
20 nail designs for your summer manicure!

20 nail designs for your summer manicure!

Summer is almost here and with it the festival season. Numerous celebrations, festivals and concerts – there are lots of great events coming up and fans from all over the world flock to enjoy the great atmosphere! Of course, festivals are first and foremost about the music, but festival season is also a great opportunity to get out of our comfort zone and get really wild with our looks. And in addition to the right outfits and hairstyles, a colorful manicure should not be missing! In order to create a real eye-catcher appearance, we looked around for you and put together 20 really cool ideas for festival nails. But enough talk – read on and celebrate!

Festival Nails: We love these nail designs

Festival season: either you’re fully into it or not at all. But for those who are, it’s a great opportunity to embrace all sorts of trends and styles under the sun. When it comes to Festival Nails, the sky is the limit, quite literally. It doesn’t matter whether you have short or long nails – the nail designs are fun and definitely make a statement.

Colored french nails

festival nails 2023 ideas colored french nails nail trend

Maximalism and colors are very important at Festival Nails 2023. You won’t see low-key, plain Milk Nails, because even if you’re more into minimalism, there are still great ways to add a fun touch to your mani for festival season. And this is where colored, eye-catching French nails come into play. The colored nail tips and the asymmetrical shapes transform the timeless classic into a great eye-catcher and immediately catch the eye. Sometimes in neon green, pink, blue or whatever appeals to you – absolutely everything is allowed.

Mix and Match Nageldesign

festival nails 2023 mix and match nail design ideas

Who says you should settle for a single nail design? Get pretty wild and turn your fingernails into a colorful mess. Festival nails are meant to be fun first and the photo above is clear proof of that.

Chrome Nails

chrome nails nail trend 2023 festival nails 2023

Chrome nails have been one of the most important and coolest nail trends for years and it’s not hard to see why. The nail design makes our hands shine and the festival nails look really gorgeous. And as far as colors go, this year we’re opting for darker shades that add a touch of mystery.

Festival Nails in Neonfarben

neon nail design ideas festival nails 2023

Make your Festival Nails literally shine with neon colors! Whether pink, yellow, pink or green – such a manicure is always an eye-catcher and immediately puts us in the party mood. And if you like it even more striking, you can spice up the nail design with colored rhinestones.

Nail stickers and stickers

nail designs short fingernails trends festival nails 2023

You don’t necessarily need an appointment at the nail salon to create cool festival nails. Nail stickers and decals now come in all shapes, sizes and designs and are the easiest way to enhance even the most plain manicure. Especially with short nails, great festival looks can be created without much effort.

Colorful ombre nails

colored ombre nails festival nails 2023

Light, dark or colorful as cool festival nails – we love ombre nails in all possible variations! The classic looks classy and chic at the same time and the gentle color gradient makes our nails look longer. Doesn’t that sound like the perfect summer manicure?

French nails with zebra pattern

zebra pattern nail design images festival nails 2023

Loud neon colors, rhinestones and co. are not for you? No problem, the Festival Nails have something to offer for you too! How about, for example, classic French nails with a colorful zebra pattern? The nail design still looks pretty delicate, but with a cool, colorful touch.

Colorful nail design for short nails

cool nail designs for short nails festival nails 2023 pictures

Can’t experiment with short nails? But we see it very differently! Sure – big and intricate patterns wouldn’t be a viable choice, but you could still go wild. Why not paint your fingernails in different nail colors and spice them up with little dots? The Festival Nails look really cool and immediately put you in a good mood.

Festival Nails: The most beautiful looks to imitate

rainbow nails nail trend summer festival nails 2023

Bright and colorful nail designs are simply part of summer

gel nails ideas summer festival nails 2023 pictures

You can easily do many of the looks yourself at home

nail polish colors trends summer festival nails 2023 ideas

The more colorful your Festival Nails, the better

mix and match nail design ideas festival nails 2023

It doesn’t always have to be neon colors – nail designs in pastel colors also look cool

nail polish colors trends 2023 festival nails nail designs summer

Or how about a romantic floral nail design?

flower nail design pictures festival nails ideas 2023

Sometimes little dots are all you need for chic festival nails

simple DIY nail designs festival nails

Chrome nails in sky blue make for a dreamy summer manicure

festival nails 2023 nail polish colors trends summer

Don’t be afraid to experiment with different shapes and designs

festival nails 2023 ideas nail designs for short nails

Yellow nail polish makes our hands shine in summer

gel nails ideas summer 2023 festival nails nail designs

French nails and smileys to put you in a good mood

french nails varianten festival nails 2023

