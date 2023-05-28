20+ of the most beautiful looks to recreate!

When it comes to our hairstyle, we women often don’t know what we want. If we have long hair, we want to cut it short. On the other hand, if we wear a chic short hairstyle, we dream of a long, magnificent mane. Neither too short nor too long, but somewhere in between – the popular lob is the ultimate hairstyle for the undecided or those wanting a subtle change. Especially in the summer heat, the shoulder-length haircut is very practical and we’ve been seeing it all over the catwalks for quite some time. So how do we style the long bob in the summer of 2023? In the following article we have for you the hottest cuts and looks that you should know for the coming season. What are you waiting for – call the hairdressing salon now and find your new favorite hairstyle with us!

What does the long bob look like?

The long bob, also known as the lob, is a popular bob variant that has become increasingly popular among fashionistas in recent years. In contrast to the classic bob, the hair stays a little longer with the lob and ends roughly between the chin and the shoulder.

Sometimes in one length as a choppy cut, layered, with or without bangs – in terms of styling, the lob bob is a real all-rounder in summer and always looks gorgeous. With the huge selection of variants, there is certainly the right lob for absolutely every face shape and every hair structure. In order to find the perfect look for you, it is best to seek advice from a hairstylist you trust.

Long bob in summer: we love these lob variants!

In 2023, too, the slightly longer bob is at the top of our list of the most beautiful hairstyle trends and has taken our hearts by storm. Just in time for the change of season, we took a look around for you and will show you how chic and versatile the long bob is in summer.

Asymmetrischer A-Line Lob

Chic, edgy and a great eye-catcher – the A-Line Lob from the early 00s is currently celebrating a big comeback and is absolutely socially acceptable again. Especially for women with thin and fine hair, the asymmetrical long bob can work wonders in summer and makes our mane look fuller and livelier. How big the difference is from front to back is purely a matter of taste – the A-Line Lob always looks great. In order for the haircut to come into its own, it is better to wear your hair straight.

The long bob with wispy bangs

How do we wear the long bob in the summer of 2023? With airy wispy bangs, of course! The popular fringe hairstyle has been very popular since last year and will remain with us for the coming season. No wonder – the fringes gently frame the face and give the haircut a casual, playful touch.

With steps

Whether it’s the mullet, the shag or the mixie cut 2023 – layered hairstyles are setting the tone when it comes to trends this year and it’s impossible to imagine our heads without them. We also wear the long bob in the summer, layered and casual! The layered haircut looks cheeky, chic and gives our hair an extra portion of fullness and dynamics. The trendy undone look is particularly flattering, making styling child’s play in the morning. So perfect for summer, right?

The long bob for women over 50

The classic, full fringe is also back in fashion this year and, in combination with the long bob, ensures a modern, youthful look in summer. The fringes are also ideal for concealing small forehead wrinkles, which makes the hairstyle perfect for women over 50.

As a festive updo

The great thing about the long bob in the summer? It is still possible to tie the hair into different updos due to the length. Whether a messy bun or a half-up as an elegant hairstyle for wedding guests – this year you will get your money’s worth with the praise.

Der Choppy Cut

For us, the choppy cut is the epitome of elegance. The hair is cut precisely to one length, which in turn immediately provides more fullness and dynamics. The shoulder-length haircut is perfect for women of all ages and feels wonderfully light in the warm summer months.

The long bob with beach waves

Oh, Beach Waves – how much we love them! The trend hairstyle is currently very popular and ideally complements the long bob for the summer. Styling takes less than 10 minutes and the result is always an eye-catching look.

Money Piece Hair

Money Piece Hair may not have made it onto our list of the biggest hair color trends of summer 2023, but it’s still one of our favorite looks. The strong contrast between the darker strands and the rest of the hair immediately catches the eye and the highlights bring out our facial features to their best advantage. Especially the combination of blonde hair and dark strands is a big favorite for the coming season.

Lob with caramel highlights

Soft caramel highlights and the long bob in summer – that’s a “match made in heaven”! The highlights create a sun-kissed look and give our hair a touch of liveliness.

Praise for curly hair

And here’s another proof that the long bob works with absolutely every hair structure in summer. Attention curly chicks, we’d like to introduce you to your new favorite look for the summer season, and that’s the wavy lob! The haircut is characterized by a super casual undone look and gives the hair more momentum and structure.

Long bob in summer: the most beautiful looks to recreate

The lob with bangs and red hair for a fiery look

The trend hairstyle can be styled in different ways

Or why not spice up the long bob with gray highlights?

Blonde hair and dark strands for an eye-catching hairstyle

The long bob for fine hair provides more momentum and volume

The shoulder-length haircut also looks great with a full fringe

The choppy cut for a polished, elegant look

Romantic waves add momentum to the hair

The long bob as a festive hairstyle

The ombre look is still one of the biggest hair color trends in 2023

Dark highlights make the long bob a great eye-catcher

We love beach waves for summer