20 years over 300 million euros: casusQuo ensures fair hospital billing

Health

caseQuo GmbH

Hannover (ots)

casusQuo GmbH from Hanover turned 20 in April. Since 2003, the company has been processing their hospital bills on behalf of statutory health insurance companies. The cost managers check the bills submitted by the hospitals to the health insurers and the associated documentation for compliance with the legal and contractual regulations on invoicing and the cost-effectiveness of the service provision. The result: correct billing, fair distribution of services – and significant savings for health insurance companies. Since its inception, casusQuo has already reimbursed more than 300 million euros for health insurance companies, which benefits the insured community.

Udo Halwe, casusQuo Managing Director, has already accompanied the founding of the working group in 2003 and is proud of what has been achieved: “casusQuo has established itself within the statutory health insurance system. The results of our work often set the benchmark in the industry. We have over has initiated and accompanied numerous innovations over the years. And the technical expertise of the casusQuo experts regularly enriches the relevant bodies at federal and state level.”

On the occasion of its 20th anniversary, casusQuo is organizing the dialoQ event in Hanover on May 4th, 2023. Well-known representatives from the GKV as well as from politics and administration celebrate the anniversary of the successful service provider on this day. Konstantin Kuhle, MdB, will address the participants in a welcoming address. During the subsequent panel discussion moderated by Andreas Kuhnt

– dr Boris Robbers, head of the hospitals department in the Lower Saxony Ministry of Health and Social Affairs,

– dr Gundula Werner, Vice President of the German Hospital Society,

– Prof. Dr. Boris Augurzky, head of the “Health” competence area at the RWI and a member of the “Government Commission for Modern and Needs-based Hospital Care” of the BMG, as well as

– Franz Knieps, Chairman of the Board of Directors of the BKK Dachverband eV on the subject of “The future of hospital care in Germany”.

The event then concludes with a festive dinner.

Press contact:

Kontakt CasusQuo GmbH
Elke Lütkemeier (Head of Marketing)
Email: [email protected]
Phone: 0511-93644-241
www.casusQuo.de

Original content from: casusQuo GmbH, transmitted by news aktuell

