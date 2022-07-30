Home Health 200 thousand euros for the new Artusi gym
200 thousand euros for the new Artusi gym

The Provincial Council approved the fourth change to the 2022-2024 Budget and the change to the two-year program of services and supplies 2022-2023. 1,050,000 euros of the administration surplus were allocated for investment expenses. “We have approved a variation in the prudential budget – begins the president of the Province of Forlì-Cesena Enzo Lattuca – which takes into account two possible unknowns between now and the end of the year: uncertain revenues relating to car market taxes and further possible increases in the cost of energy “.

“We are maintaining a portion of the surplus to possibly safeguard the budget balance of the Province, but with this variation we wanted to give a further signal in favor of the maintenance of the roads and schools. We commit almost 200 thousand of state contributions for the new gym of the Artusi Institute of Forlimpopoli and an additional 180,000 euros of provincial funds for interventions in the high schools of the province – he continues -. “.

“The Mayors in every meeting I am having in the area ask me for investments on the roads to guarantee the safety of citizens and support the activity of companies that need an efficient infrastructure system and modernization of school buildings – he concludes -. Overall, with this budget we have put in place an investment plan of 30 million euros in public works precisely to overcome the difficulties of recent years. ”

