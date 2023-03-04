Russian bombs on Kherson, one dead
A 57-year-old man was killed in a Russian shelling of the village of Lvove in the Kherson region of Ukraine. This was reported by CNN, quoting sources from the Kherson regional military administration, according to which several homes and the area around the Palace of Culture were damaged in the raid.
Zelensky: EU and NATO membership will guarantee coexistence with Moscow
Full membership of the EU and NATO will guarantee the protection and security of Ukraine when it will have to continue to live alongside Russia after the victory of Kiev. This was stated by the Ukrainian president Volodymyr Zelensky in a meeting with the students of Lviv together with the president of the European Parliament, Roberta Metsola. We will be the winning country. And we will be subject. It is very important to change the paradigm that has existed for many years. We are making Ukraine a powerful player in Europe so that they don’t say that Ukraine is somewhere near Russia, but so that everyone says that Russia is somewhere near Ukraine,” Zelensky said. , quoted by Ukrinform.
Kiev: Russians unsuccessfully try to surround Bakhmut
Russian troops “continue unsuccessful offensive operations in the Bakhmut area” and “are trying unsuccessfully to encircle the city.” This was reported by the General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine in its evening update reported by Ukrainska Pravda. «The enemy is concentrating its main efforts on conducting offensive operations in the Kupyansk, Lyman, Bakhmut, Avdiivka and Miner directions. Continues unsuccessful offensive operations in the area of Bakhmut, Avdiivka, Marinka and Vuhledar», wrote the General Staff. “The enemy is trying unsuccessfully to surround the city of Bakhmut. During the day, our soldiers repulsed several attacks in the areas of Vasyukovka, Orekhovo-Vasilyevka, Dubovo-Vasilyevka, Grigorievka and Bakhmut settlements of the Donetsk region». Today, “the enemy launched 4 missiles, 10 air strikes and carried out 4 bombings from multiple rocket systems,” the General Staff reported, adding that “residential buildings and civilian infrastructure in the Dnepropetrovsk, Zaporizhzhia and Kherson regions were hit , there are dead and wounded among the civilian population”
NATO: over 200 thousand Russian soldiers killed since the beginning of the war
Russia has lost more than 200,000 men since the invasion of Ukraine began on February 24, 2022: the Supreme Commander of NATO Allied Forces in Europe, US General Christopher Cavoli said, calling the scale of the war “incredible” . The German weekly Der Spiegel reports it. So far, more than 1,800 Russian officers have been killed or wounded and Moscow has lost more than 2,000 tanks, Cavoli added, noting that the Russian army fires more than 23,000 artillery shells a day. According to Kiev, Russia has lost 152,190 soldiers since the beginning of the war, including 820 yesterday.
Metsola in Kiev: to open accession negotiations this year
«I hope that the accession negotiations can start already this year: the future of Ukraine is in the European Union». This was stated by the president of the Eurochamber Roberta Metsola during her visit to Kiev. “The pace at which the Verkhovna Rada and the government are making progress on applying for EU membership is impressive,” he added.
Kiev: Bakhmut is always in our hands
“There is fighting in the city and also in the streets, but thanks to the Ukrainian armed forces (the Russians, ed) they have not yet taken control of the city”: Bakhmut’s deputy mayor, Oleksandr Marchenko, told the BBC, referring to the city under siege. Meanwhile, the army claims that in the last 24 hours it has repelled numerous attacks in the city, reports the BBC. “Their only goal is to kill people and commit genocide on the Ukrainian people… The tactic the Russians are using is scorched earth. They want to destroy Bakhmut, they want to destroy the city, Marchenko added.
Gb: forti pressurei su difesa Bakhmut
Ukraine’s defense of Bakhmut in the Donbass is under increasing pressure, with intense fighting taking place in and around the city, the British Defense Ministry wrote in its daily intelligence update. Regular forces of the Russian army and the Wagner group have gained further ground on the northern outskirts of the city, the report posted on Twitter reads. For its part, London experts continue, Kiev is reinforcing the area with elite units. Two key bridges in Bakhmut have been destroyed in the last 36 hours, including a vital one linking the city to the last major supply route to the city of Chasiv Yar, the British Defense Ministry recalled, stressing that supply routes from the city into hand to the Ukrainians are increasingly limited.
Kiev: «The enemy does not abandon the attempts to surround the city of Bakhmut»
“The enemy does not abandon attempts to surround the city of Bakhmut.” The Ukrainian General Staff writes it in its evening update. “Throughout the day, our defenders repulsed several attacks in the settlement areas of Vasyukovka, Dubovo-Vasilyevka and Bakhmut in the Donetsk region,” he said, quoted by Ukrainska Pravda. According to the Ukrainian military, Russian troops launched 30 air and 6 missile strikes, as well as more than 20 attacks from multiple rocket launchers. The General Staff indicates that the Russians are concentrating their main efforts on offensive operations in the Kupyansk, Lyman, Bakhmut, Avdiivka and Shakhtar directions.
Kiev: the situation in Bakhmut is extremely complex
“Bakhmut has been a hot spot for four months now. The situation is extremely complex and difficult, but controlled. This was stated by the secretary of the Ukrainian National Security and Defense Council, Oleksiy Danilov, quoted by Ukrainska Pravda. “It is our land – Danilov added – we must protect it. Our military is doing everything possible and impossible to prevent the enemy from advancing.”
Russian embassy in the USA: sanctions on citizens are interference in internal affairs
The sanctions introduced by the United States against six Russian citizens working in the judicial system affect Russia’s internal affairs. This was stated by the head of the press office of the Russian embassy in Washington Igor Girenko. «We view the sanctions imposed by the US administration on March 3 against a number of Russian officials under the pretext of their alleged involvement in the violation of the rights of Vladimir Kara-Murza as an interference in the internal affairs of our country in order to hinder the justice,” Girenko explained. «Recall that Mr. Kara-Murza – noted Girenko – is accused of serious crimes: high treason, dissemination of deliberately false information about the actions of the Armed Forces of the Russian Federation, as well as cooperation with an unwanted organization in Russia, which are subject to criminal punishment”. “Instead of waving a sanctions club – he added – it is time for the US authorities to get in touch with reality and pay attention to the deplorable internal situation in the field of human rights and freedoms”.
Russian forces bombard Nikopol
Russian forces bombed the city of Nikopol in the Dnipropetrovsk region of southern Ukraine this morning, the head of the regional military administration, Serhiy Lysak, announced on Telegramm, as reported by national media. The attack did not cause injuries or deaths, but a business and four homes were damaged, while a power line was cut. «In the night the attacker again struck the Nikopol district. The community of Marganets (a few km from Nikopol, ed) was hit by artillery fire. In the morning Nikopol. There is destruction,” wrote Lysak.